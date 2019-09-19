Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

19 September 2019, 13:04

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh
Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis have been in a relationship for two years, and the actress has finally shared an insight into their romance.

Outnumbered co-stars Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis confirmed they were an item two years ago.

The pair met on the set of the hit BBC comedy show, and went on to connect romantically after splitting from their significant others.

Claire had previously left her husband Charles Palmer, while Hugh had split from his wife Kate Abbot-Anderson.

Even after two years together, the pair – who played Sue and Pete Brockman – remain very private about their relationship, keeping details of the romance to themselves.

The actress and Hugh have been together for two years now
The actress and Hugh have been together for two years now. Picture: ITV
Claire and Hugh met on the set of Outnumbered
Claire and Hugh met on the set of Outnumbered. Picture: BBC

However, Claire has now addressed her relationship for the first time this week as she chatted to Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking to the host, she said that “it’s a lovely little life surprise”.

Lorraine went on to add: “Thing is if you know someone really well it just cuts out the whole first dates malarkey. You know what his favourite colour is and you know if he likes brown sauce.”

Claire said their relationship was a "lovely little life surprise"
Claire said their relationship was a "lovely little life surprise". Picture: BBC

Claire agreed, before saying: “Yeah we can just move on. It’s been lovely.”

It was actor Hugh who confirmed their relationship back in 2017, telling the Mail on Sunday: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy.

“It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button

Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer
Mel Owen could die in a car crash

EastEnders' Mel Owen to 'die in horrific car crash' as Sharon Mitchell looks on
Bobby was visibly boozed up on the show

Bobby Davro turns up 'still drunk' for GMB as Susanna Reid claims she can 'smell the fumes'
Fans were gutted to see him go

Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders
EastEnders fans are worried Bex Fowler will take her own life after emotional bath scene.

EastEnders fans fear for Bex Fowler's life as she drops phone in the bath sparking suicide rumours

Trending on Heart

A child's lunchbox can contain up to three days worth of sugar.

Children's school lunchboxes LOADED with 14 teaspoons of sugar, research reveals

Food & Health

China's Yangtze River apparently had a monster lurking in its depths

China's 'Loch Ness monster' disappoints fans as its revealed the beast is actually an air bag

Lifestyle

Doreen fought off the thief after she attempted to steal her bank card

Elderly woman, 81, bravely fights off mugger who tried to steal her bank card

Lifestyle

Holly looked chic in this simple outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's navy stripe midi skirt

Celebrities

Charley Webb poses with two of her gorgeous sons

Charley Webb beams in never seen before family snaps with her gorgeous sons

Lifestyle

The presenting duo have got their sights set on getting Piers Morgan eating bugs and facing heights on the show

Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers Morgan’s fee to get him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Celebrities