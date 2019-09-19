Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis have been in a relationship for two years, and the actress has finally shared an insight into their romance.

Outnumbered co-stars Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis confirmed they were an item two years ago.

The pair met on the set of the hit BBC comedy show, and went on to connect romantically after splitting from their significant others.

Claire had previously left her husband Charles Palmer, while Hugh had split from his wife Kate Abbot-Anderson.

Even after two years together, the pair – who played Sue and Pete Brockman – remain very private about their relationship, keeping details of the romance to themselves.

The actress and Hugh have been together for two years now. Picture: ITV

Claire and Hugh met on the set of Outnumbered. Picture: BBC

However, Claire has now addressed her relationship for the first time this week as she chatted to Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine.

Talking to the host, she said that “it’s a lovely little life surprise”.

Lorraine went on to add: “Thing is if you know someone really well it just cuts out the whole first dates malarkey. You know what his favourite colour is and you know if he likes brown sauce.”

Claire said their relationship was a "lovely little life surprise". Picture: BBC

Claire agreed, before saying: “Yeah we can just move on. It’s been lovely.”

It was actor Hugh who confirmed their relationship back in 2017, telling the Mail on Sunday: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy.

“It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”