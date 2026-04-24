Clarkson's Farm favourite hints at 'top secret' return to show after quitting day job

Clarkson's Farm favourite has hinted she could return to the show in the future. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

After stepping away from nursing, the breakout star says her future on the hit series Clarskon's Farm remains “top secret”.

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Clarkson's Farm favourite Harriet Cowan has hinted she could return to the TV show in the future, after stepping away from her career in nursing.

The 25-year-old joined the fourth series of the Prime Video hit as a temporary replacement for Kaleb Cooper.

Hailing from Derbyshire and raised in a farming family, she quickly caught the attention of Jeremy Clarkson with her impressive agricultural knowledge.

Since appearing on the show, Harriet has built a growing presence online and taken on a range of media opportunities, and according to The Sun, has now left nursing to focus on them.

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet has built a growing presence online and taken on a range of media opportunities. Picture: Instagram/Harriet Cowan

Reflecting on her decision, she said on the Fed by Farmers podcast the juggle between her different careers had become unsustainable.

“The stress of doing social media, being a nurse, a farmer and doing brand deals was too much. In black and white I don’t need the money," she said.

Harriet also compared her previous salary to her current opportunities: “I was working all week and I’d be earning 34k a year but I just did not need that, that was nothing you can earn in the social media game, I look at some things and think it’s crazy.”

Jeremy Clarkson called upon Harriet's help when his farmer Caleb took a break. Picture: Amazon Studios

However, the shift wasn’t purely financial. Increased public recognition began to interfere with her work as a nurse.

“I’ve given up nursing because I was going into people’s houses and I was getting recognised as that girl off the telly and I was supposed to be there as a professional nurse.

"There were people dying at the end of the day and I was supposed to be there as a professional.”

Despite the challenges, she framed the decision as a rare opportunity: “But you’ve got to do it…How many other people can say they can give that up at 24, to give up your job and go into full time farming which is all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

Harriet also teased a possible return to the Clarkson's Farm, saying: “I’m not allowed to say, you’ll have to see. It’s top secret.”

Elsewhere, she has been candid about her personality on screen. In an interview with The Times, she said: “When I was on Clarkson's Farm telling Jeremy what I thought, that was the real me. It wasn't put on for the cameras.

“If a bloke thinks he knows better than me and starts talking s***, I’ll tell him so.”

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

Harriet has also used her platform to challenge stereotypes around farming.

In a previous interview with BBC News, she noted: “Just because I'm a small, blonde that likes to curl her hair and wear make-up, it doesn't mean I can't be a farmer.

“I think when you talk to somebody and ask what they stereotypically think of when someone says farmer they say ‘60-year-old man with a checked shirt and a beer belly’, and a lot of the time that is it, but us women are out here and farmers too.”

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