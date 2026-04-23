Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper reveals devastating barn fire

23 April 2026, 13:58

Kaleb Cooper has revealed a devastating fire ripped through his barn after sharing a photo of the smoke-filled wreckage with fans.
Kaleb Cooper has revealed a devastating fire ripped through his barn after sharing a photo of the smoke-filled wreckage with fans. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The TV farmer who works alongside Jeremy Clarkson says he’s “having a bad day” after a blaze destroyed his entire straw supply at his smallholding.

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Kaleb Cooper has revealed a devastating fire ripped through his barn, sharing a photo of the smoke-filled wreckage with fans.

The Clarkson's Farm star, 27, posted an image showing thick smoke inside the building, explaining that his entire supply of straw had been destroyed in the blaze.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: "I'm having a bad day. Anyone got any straw lost all mine (sic)."

Kaleb, who rose to fame working alongside Jeremy Clarkson on the hit Amazon series, now runs his own smallholding near Diddly Squat Farm, where he keeps chickens, sheep and pigs.

Alongside the picture, Kaleb wrote: "I&squot;m having a bad day. Anyone got any straw lost all mine."
Alongside the picture, Kaleb wrote: "I'm having a bad day. Anyone got any straw lost all mine.". Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

The loss of straw is a significant setback for any farmer, particularly during busy periods.

He first shot to global recognition in 2021 after appearing on Clarkson’s Farm, which follows Clarkson as he attempts to manage the Cotswolds-based farm.

Since then, Kaleb has built a loyal international fanbase, even taking to the stage with his live tour, The World According To Kaleb.

Reflecting on the scale of his popularity, he said in December 2024: "It was crazy that at some of the shows there were people who'd come from Australia or New Zealand."

Kaleb has consistently used his platform to raise awareness of the realities of farming and the challenges faced within the industry.

Kaleb Cooper rose to fame working alongside Jeremy Clarkson on the hit Amazon series, Clarkson's Farm.
Kaleb Cooper rose to fame working alongside Jeremy Clarkson on the hit Amazon series, Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Studios

He explained: 'Everything I've done since being involved in Clarkson's Farm has been to draw attention to farming, to share what it's really like in the industry, and really get agriculture talked about as much as possible.

"From writing books, my bursary, releasing a charity single, doing a theatre tour was another way of getting the word out there and having a lot of laughs along the way."

Away from his growing media profile, Kaleb is focused on building a future for his family.

He shares sons Oscar, three, and Ashton, eight months, as well as two-year-old daughter Willa Grace with his fiancée Taya.

Speaking about his ambitions, he told The Times: "It's amazing I have two kids, really. I wanted a girl and a boy, which I've got and am very grateful. Then when I get older, I can go down the pub with them, or out on the tractors, and I can still be energetic.

"I'll make all the money now, hopefully have a farm, then chill out, go partying and be in Ibiza, though I can't think of anything worse than being in a nightclub – everyone's too close to me!"

He has also been candid about the financial realities of farming, revealing that achieving his dream setup would require a significant amount of money.

"I'd have 60 dairy cows, 200 beef cows, 5,000 chickens and probably 1,000 acres arable. I'd have a farm shop with a butcher. I'd make my own cheese. [I'd need] about £20 million... Do you want to sign up to my OnlyFans?"

Fans of Clarkson's Farm and Kaleb and Jeremy's antics in the Cotswolds are getting excited for the upcoming series of the Amazon Prime Video show on June 3rd.

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