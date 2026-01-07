Clarkson’s Farm series 6: Filming, cast and release date rumours revealed

Fans are already asking questions about Clarkson's Farm series six. Picture: Prime/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson hinted that he and his team down at Diddly Squat planned to kick off filming 'when it started snowing'.

Clarkson's Farm fans were gutted when Jeremy Clarkson announced last year that he and his team were taking a break from the show following the end of season five.

After filming wrapped, the celebrity farmer, 65, decided to take a three-month hiatus from the smash-hit series and go on holiday after a tough year, but like everything that happens in his drama-packed documentary, things didn't quite go to plan.

The journalist previously admitted the good old British weather would play a vital part in when filming starts up again, particularly if it's snowing, so with the January cold snap in the air, people are predicting the Diddly Squat crew might have already gone back to work.

Here's everything we know so far about Clarkson’s Farm series 6, from when the cameras started rolling to the release date, storyline and beloved cast.

The celebrity farmer will be back on your screens before you know it. Picture: Instagram

Has Clarkson’s Farm series 6 started filming yet?

Diddly Squat's home county of Oxfordshire saw a flurry of snow in January, meaning that if Jeremy was good to his word, filming for series six has already started.

Speaking of when the Chipping Norton gang would turn themselves back to TV, he told The Sun: "We've never had a rest, we wrap a series and immediately start again because farming doesn't stop.

"You harvest and you're immediately start drilling for the next year.

"So, but this time Kaleb's gone off to Australia, he's filming down there at the moment, I was doing Millionaire Hot Seat and I really wanted to have a holiday because I haven't had one in ages.

"So we just said 'OK, well let's just actually wrap it'… and then, I just said, 'If it snows we'll start filming again.'"

Jeremy confirmed it was snowing down at Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Facebook/ClarksonsFarm

When is the release date for Clarkson’s Farm series 6?

Season five hasn't even aired yet, so it will be a while until season six drops but fans were delighted to know it was coming.

In fact, Jeremy hinted that he had ideas for even more series of Clarkson's Farm up his sleeve, suggesting number seven was on the agenda too.

He said: "We’ll definitely do six – Amazon want to (do series six) and I want to. I’ve got a good idea for six.

"I said I’ll stop doing them when there are no more ideas.

"But I’ve got two quite good ones, so we’ll do six and then we’ll see…"

The Clarkson's Farm cast finished filming for series five last year. Picture: Instagram/@jeremyclarkson1

Who will return in the Clarkson’s Farm series 6 cast?

There's no hard evidence to suggest exactly who will star in the upcoming series of Clarkson's Farm, but we can expect to see the Diddly Squat originals back together.

This includes celebrity farmer Jeremy Clarkson himself, his glamorous girlfriend and farm shop boss Lisa Hogan, rugged farmhand Kaleb Cooper and finance whizz Charlie Ireland.

Other fan favourites include stars from Gerald Cooper, the dry stone walling expert, to Alan Townsend, Jeremy's resident builder.

Viewers are even hoping for a glimpse of Diddly Squat's famous animals, like boisterous fox-red Labradors Sansa and Arya, new puppy Margaery, Aberdeen Angus bull Endgame and cheeky piglet Richard Ham.