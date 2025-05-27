Who is Charlie Ireland? Clarkson Farm star's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed

27 May 2025, 12:46

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019. Picture: Instagram/Amazon Prime
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Charlie Ireland returns to Amazon Prime Video's hit documentary series Clarkson's Farm, we take a look at the star's life away from Diddly Squat Farm and Jeremy Clarkson - from partner to kids and day-job.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm is back with series four set on Diddly Squat Farm, starring the usual cast - Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper and, of course, the land agent Charlie Ireland.

Also known as 'Cheerful Charlie', the non-nonsense legal guide was given his nickname from Jeremy, who often makes fun of the agent's habit of putting a dampener on his over-ambitious plans by pointing out the glaring issues, legal issues and council issues.

Just like the other workers on Diddly Squat farm, Charlie isn't a celebrity but a real worker - so who is he? Keen to get to know him more, viewers have been in search of clearer answers about his job, personal life including wife and children and much more.

However, it will come as no surprise that Charlie is incredibly professional and private regarding most areas of his life. Here's what we know.

Charlie Ireland has become a viewer's favourite amongst the cast
Charlie Ireland has become a viewer's favourite amongst the cast. Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

Who is Clarkson's Farm Charlie Ireland and what is his job?

A true professional in the farming world, Charlie is all about his work in agriculture.

As revealed in season 3 of Clarkson's Farm, Charlie is a contractor who meets with Jeremy to advise him on all things successful farming whether that's budget, crops or business ideas.

Part of company Ceres Rural, Charlie is the lead in Oxfordshire and his profile reads: "Charlie has 20 years of experience providing leading farm management and consultancy advice to clients across the West and South East of England.

"He specialises in farm management and strategic planning. Implementing the plans is the exciting part of the job, making a real difference to the future of a business."

Charlie, who works with a number of top clients, started working for Jeremy in 2019. He studied agriculture at the University of Nottingham and has further skills in business and real estate development.

Charlie Ireland and Jeremy Clarkson having a discussion on the farm
Charlie Ireland found himself a household face when he agreed to film Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime

Does Clarkson's Farm Charlie have a wife and children?

Charlie's personal life is completely private, however, we do know that he has sons, although how many, names and ages are unclear.

On his Ceres Rural profile, it says: "He loves spending time with his family and will soon struggle to come to terms with the fact his sons are faster, stronger and hit a cricket ball further than he can!"

What else do we know about Charlie Ireland?

As seasons go on, we are slowly getting to know Cheerful Charlie more but for now, very little is known about him outside of Diddly Squat Farm.

He does, however, have an Instagram page @runcheerfulcharlie, which is dedicated to all of his runs where he raises money for multi neurone disease. He has just completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.

Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed