How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

If you’ve binged Clarkson’s Farm then you’ve probably got some questions, the first and foremost being just how much Jeremy Clarkson paid for Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson’s Clarkson’s Farm has become a huge hit on Amazon Prime, with fans falling in love with not only the farm life shenanigans but the regular quirky side characters that have come with the huge acreages in Chipping Norton.

From fan-favourite farm manager Kaleb Cooper to Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan to Gerald Cooper and newbie Harriet Cowan, viewers have fallen in love with the people who work on Diddly Squat Farm.

With the success of the show, one would assume Jeremy’s made an absolute killing on the farm, but after taking into account the costs associated with the farm, perhaps not.

So exactly how much did Diddly Squat Farm cost? Here’s what we know.

Jeremy Clarkson invested in what is now Diddly Squat Farm in 2008. Picture: Alamy

How much did Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm cost?

Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm, Diddly Squat Farm, was bought by the Top Gear star all the way back in 2008 and reportedly cost Jeremy £6 million.

That amount may seem jaw-dropping to us ordinary folk, however, the seven-figure price tag back in 2008 for the 1000-acre property has since become an estimated eight figures through the increase of value in the property market.

According to Strathorn Farm via Express, when compared to surrounding farms in the Cotswolds area, Diddly Squat could now be worth £12.5 million.

Jeremy’s net worth sits at roughly £43 million which has only significantly risen after his work with Amazon Prime, which certainly explains his cavalier attitude to making money off his farm.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop opened in 2023. Picture: Alamy

How much money did the Diddly Squat Farm Shop make?

Season one of Clarkson’s Farm ended with, frankly, abysmal results as Jeremy profited a mere £144 after a whole year of backbreaking work on the farm.

However since then, Diddly Squat Farm opened the Diddly Squat Farm Shop and the now-closed, The Big View Cafe which brought in extra venue to boost profits.

In his column in The Times, Jeremy revealed: "I could sell the farm and earn far more from the interest than I do from growing bread and beer and vegetable oil.

"But I like having it and for very good reasons, there are no death duties on farmland. So my children like me having it too."

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop has brought in extra profits from the farm's produce. Picture: Getty

He went on to add: "This means I have to hang on to it, but what then? Do nothing? That would be heartbreaking. So I have to do something. But what?"

Within one year, the farm as a business went from £44,000 in assets and six employees to £1.34 million in assets and 17 employees.

The business capital as reported by Express also increased from £2,269 to £211,254 in a single year.