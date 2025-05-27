How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

27 May 2025, 13:58 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 15:14

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008
Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

If you’ve binged Clarkson’s Farm then you’ve probably got some questions, the first and foremost being just how much Jeremy Clarkson paid for Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson’s Clarkson’s Farm has become a huge hit on Amazon Prime, with fans falling in love with not only the farm life shenanigans but the regular quirky side characters that have come with the huge acreages in Chipping Norton.

From fan-favourite farm manager Kaleb Cooper to Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan to Gerald Cooper and newbie Harriet Cowan, viewers have fallen in love with the people who work on Diddly Squat Farm.

With the success of the show, one would assume Jeremy’s made an absolute killing on the farm, but after taking into account the costs associated with the farm, perhaps not.

So exactly how much did Diddly Squat Farm cost? Here’s what we know.

Jeremy Clarkson invested in what is now Diddly Squat Farm in 2008
Jeremy Clarkson invested in what is now Diddly Squat Farm in 2008. Picture: Alamy

How much did Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm cost?

Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm, Diddly Squat Farm, was bought by the Top Gear star all the way back in 2008 and reportedly cost Jeremy £6 million.

That amount may seem jaw-dropping to us ordinary folk, however, the seven-figure price tag back in 2008 for the 1000-acre property has since become an estimated eight figures through the increase of value in the property market.

According to Strathorn Farm via Express, when compared to surrounding farms in the Cotswolds area, Diddly Squat could now be worth £12.5 million.

Jeremy’s net worth sits at roughly £43 million which has only significantly risen after his work with Amazon Prime, which certainly explains his cavalier attitude to making money off his farm.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop opened in 2023
The Diddly Squat Farm Shop opened in 2023. Picture: Alamy

How much money did the Diddly Squat Farm Shop make?

Season one of Clarkson’s Farm ended with, frankly, abysmal results as Jeremy profited a mere £144 after a whole year of backbreaking work on the farm.

However since then, Diddly Squat Farm opened the Diddly Squat Farm Shop and the now-closed, The Big View Cafe which brought in extra venue to boost profits.

In his column in The Times, Jeremy revealed: "I could sell the farm and earn far more from the interest than I do from growing bread and beer and vegetable oil.

"But I like having it and for very good reasons, there are no death duties on farmland. So my children like me having it too."

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop has brought in extra profits from the farm's produce
The Diddly Squat Farm Shop has brought in extra profits from the farm's produce. Picture: Getty

He went on to add: "This means I have to hang on to it, but what then? Do nothing? That would be heartbreaking. So I have to do something. But what?"

Within one year, the farm as a business went from £44,000 in assets and six employees to £1.34 million in assets and 17 employees.

The business capital as reported by Express also increased from £2,269 to £211,254 in a single year.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.

Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Charlie Ireland? Clarkson Farm star's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed