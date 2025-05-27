Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

Gerald Cooper is a side character on Clarkson’s Farm, but in the eyes of the fans, he’s the shining star. Here is everything you need to know about the star from his job to his age and his family life.

Gerald Cooper has been the stand out star of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, with viewers falling love with his expert farming knowledge and striking West Country accent.

Since appearing in the first season of the show, Gerald’s nonsensical ramblings and interactions with Jeremy Clarkson have been the cause of many a laugh across the UK. However after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, fans got to see a different side to Gerald.

Alongside other fan favourites such as Kaleb Cooper, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland, Harriet Cowan and Lisa Hogan, these people are the heart and soul of Clarkson’s Farm and what keeps the audience coming back for more.

So from Gerald’s age, job and accent to his family and whether he’s related to his co-star Kaleb. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

Who is Gerald on Clarkson's farm and what is his job?

Gerald is a dry stone wall specialist and its been his job to maintain the walls and fences on Diddly Squat Farm so they can hold in the crops and animals like sheep.

The wall builder has been working on the land longer than Jeremy has owned it as Gerald used to work for the farmer who managed the plot before the Top Gear star.

Jeremy eventually upgraded Gerald’s role of ‘head of security’ for the farm, but we’ve yet to see exactly what this title entails for Gerald.

Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

How old is Clarkson’s Farm Gerald Cooper?

Gerald was born in February 1949 and celebrated his 76th birthday in 2025.

The TV star has been going strong despite having a health scare in 2023 which saw Gerald diagnosed with prostate cancer. Unfortunately the fan favourite had to miss filming for the first half of the series as he attended radiotherapy sessions, but thankfully was seen again towards the end of the season.

After undergoing treatment Gerald was declared cancer-free in 2024.

Gerald is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Is Gerald Cooper’s accent real from Clarkson's Farm?

Yes, we’re happy to say that Gerald Cooper’s accent is completely real!

The thick West Country accent has been incredibly difficult for some viewers to understand without subtitles on the show, and it’s those moments that he shared with Jeremy that added so much humour to the series.

According to Jeremy Gerald has never left his small village of Chadlington, which was where Diddly Squat is located.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

Is Clarkson’s farm Gerald Cooper related to Kaleb Cooper?

Gerald has kept his life outside of the farm very private and not much is known about whether he has a wife and kids, however, there’s been much speculation that his co-farmer and co-star Kaleb Cooper is his son.

But as magical as that would have been, it’s just pure coincidence that they share a last name and there is absolutely no relationship between the two.