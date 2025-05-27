Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

27 May 2025, 13:55 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 15:24

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

Gerald Cooper is a side character on Clarkson’s Farm, but in the eyes of the fans, he’s the shining star. Here is everything you need to know about the star from his job to his age and his family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gerald Cooper has been the stand out star of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, with viewers falling love with his expert farming knowledge and striking West Country accent.

Since appearing in the first season of the show, Gerald’s nonsensical ramblings and interactions with Jeremy Clarkson have been the cause of many a laugh across the UK. However after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer, fans got to see a different side to Gerald.

Alongside other fan favourites such as Kaleb Cooper, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland, Harriet Cowan and Lisa Hogan, these people are the heart and soul of Clarkson’s Farm and what keeps the audience coming back for more.

So from Gerald’s age, job and accent to his family and whether he’s related to his co-star Kaleb. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real
Gerald Cooper's thick West Country accent is completely real. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

Who is Gerald on Clarkson's farm and what is his job?

Gerald is a dry stone wall specialist and its been his job to maintain the walls and fences on Diddly Squat Farm so they can hold in the crops and animals like sheep.

The wall builder has been working on the land longer than Jeremy has owned it as Gerald used to work for the farmer who managed the plot before the Top Gear star.

Jeremy eventually upgraded Gerald’s role of ‘head of security’ for the farm, but we’ve yet to see exactly what this title entails for Gerald.

Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show
Clarkson's Farm side characters have become fan's favourite part of the show. Picture: Instagram: @jeremyclarkson1

How old is Clarkson’s Farm Gerald Cooper?

Gerald was born in February 1949 and celebrated his 76th birthday in 2025.

The TV star has been going strong despite having a health scare in 2023 which saw Gerald diagnosed with prostate cancer. Unfortunately the fan favourite had to miss filming for the first half of the series as he attended radiotherapy sessions, but thankfully was seen again towards the end of the season.

After undergoing treatment Gerald was declared cancer-free in 2024.

Gerald is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm
Gerald is a cast member on Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Is Gerald Cooper’s accent real from Clarkson's Farm?

Yes, we’re happy to say that Gerald Cooper’s accent is completely real!

The thick West Country accent has been incredibly difficult for some viewers to understand without subtitles on the show, and it’s those moments that he shared with Jeremy that added so much humour to the series.

According to Jeremy Gerald has never left his small village of Chadlington, which was where Diddly Squat is located.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm
Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

Is Clarkson’s farm Gerald Cooper related to Kaleb Cooper?

Gerald has kept his life outside of the farm very private and not much is known about whether he has a wife and kids, however, there’s been much speculation that his co-farmer and co-star Kaleb Cooper is his son.

But as magical as that would have been, it’s just pure coincidence that they share a last name and there is absolutely no relationship between the two.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.

Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Charlie Ireland? Clarkson Farm star's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed