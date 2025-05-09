Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan. Picture: Prime Video / Instagram - Harriet Cowan

By Alice Dear

Harriet Cowan will replace 'Clarkson's Farm' regular Kaleb Cooper in series four of the Prime Video series, but who is the new Diddly Squat farm assistant?

Clarkson's Farm, the hit Amazon Prime Video series, will return on May 23, with a fourth series, starring returning faces Jeremy Clarkson, Gerald Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Kaleb Cooper and a new face - assistant Harriet Cowan.

Harriet Cowan's new job on Diddly Squat Farm was confirmed in a first look trailer of the new series, where the former Top Gear and Grand Tour star introduces the 24-year-old farmer as Kaleb's replacement, after he takes off on tour.

While we'll have to wait to see how Harriet gets on with Jeremy and her new role on Clarkson's Farm (which she admits to having never watched), it appears the young farmer leaves a lasting impression on the staff at Diddly Squat Farm, with Jeremy branding her "brilliant".

As Harriet joins the beloved team at Diddly Squat Farm, here's everything we know about her so far, from her job to her age, social media presence and her love life.

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet Cowan is a 24-year-old full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire, who is joining the cast of Clarkson's Farm for series four.

She will be taking over from Kaleb Cooper, the farm manager, putting in a shift on Diddly Squat Farm while he tours the country following his new-found fame, which was launched off of the back of the show. It looks like Harriet could also see her popularity soar following her debut on Clarkson's Farm, with series three pulling in as many as five million streams.

In the trailer for Clarkson's Farm 4, Jeremy can be heard explaining that while he is happy for Kaleb, the farm manager (who he famously has a love-hate relationship with) has left him "slightly in the lurch". We are then introduced to Harriet, who can be seen mucking in across the farm in order to help, with Clarkson branding her "brilliant".

While it hasn't been confirmed whether Harriet's new role on Clarkson's Farm will continue after Kaleb's return, however, clips from the new series show both the farm experts working with Jeremy, which points to good signs for the new star.

Now, let's have a look at what we know about Harriet Cowan so far.

Harriet Cowan is a 24-year-old full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire. Picture: Harriet Cowan / Instagram

Harriet is a full-time nurse and farmer

Harriet Cowan leads a very busy life as a full-time nurse and farmer, working both jobs alongside one another (and now starring in Clarkson's Farm). She is the daughter of a farmer, Eddy Cowan, and is well-educated on how to run a successful farm.

Born and raised in Belper, Derbyshire, farming is in Harriet's blood, being previously named the town’s Young Farmers’ spokesperson, and has continued to be a passion for her as she grows up, using her profile on social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm.

Harriet has a boyfriend

Harriet Cowan often shares romantic moments with her boyfriend, James Booth, on social media, however, as she is rather new to the showbiz world, there isn't a lot we know about him or their relationship.

James does appear, however, to also be a keen farmer, joining her at the Farmers Protest in London last year and helping with her farming duties.

Harriet is a protesting farmer

Harriet, being raised in the world of farming and continuing her career into her early 20s, is a keen advocate for the farming industry.

In November 2024, Harriet joined the likes of Jeremy Clarkson on Parliament Square, London, where thousands of farmer gathered to protest against the planned agricultural inheritance taxation policies.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram, Harriet wrote: "What a day … what a turn out ! 🧑🏻‍🌾 I hope parliament opened their ears and listened to the voices of those who work tirelessly day and night to keep Britain fed 🥕 I hope tonight when they tuck into their meals they think about where that food came from and what it took to reach their plate!"

She added: "I hope they saw the future farmers and realise they have made a mistake in taking the lifestyle their family’s have led for generations away from them. Must most importantly I hope they realise ... this ...to us farmers is everything, people have lost their lives already enough is enough we stand together and make them listen!"

Harriet is also a nurse

As well as farming, Harriet is also passionate about her job as a nurse in the NHS. In 2023, she graduated from the University of Derby, having studied nursing.

Harriet is on Instagram and TikTok

If you want to find out more about Harriet Cowan, you can follow her on both Instagram and TikTok, where she documents life working on a farm.

She broke the news of her role on Clarkson's Farm on social media on Thursday, May 8, with the trailer for series four, writing: "Ekkkk 👀 something exciting is coming on the 23rd of may 🎉 #clarksonsfarm @primevideouk."