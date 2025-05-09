Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

9 May 2025, 15:01

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan
Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan. Picture: Prime Video / Instagram - Harriet Cowan
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Harriet Cowan will replace 'Clarkson's Farm' regular Kaleb Cooper in series four of the Prime Video series, but who is the new Diddly Squat farm assistant?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm, the hit Amazon Prime Video series, will return on May 23, with a fourth series, starring returning faces Jeremy Clarkson, Gerald Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Kaleb Cooper and a new face - assistant Harriet Cowan.

Harriet Cowan's new job on Diddly Squat Farm was confirmed in a first look trailer of the new series, where the former Top Gear and Grand Tour star introduces the 24-year-old farmer as Kaleb's replacement, after he takes off on tour.

While we'll have to wait to see how Harriet gets on with Jeremy and her new role on Clarkson's Farm (which she admits to having never watched), it appears the young farmer leaves a lasting impression on the staff at Diddly Squat Farm, with Jeremy branding her "brilliant".

As Harriet joins the beloved team at Diddly Squat Farm, here's everything we know about her so far, from her job to her age, social media presence and her love life.

Harriet Cowan's new job on Diddly Squat Farm was confirmed in a first look trailer of the new series
Harriet Cowan's new job on Diddly Squat Farm was confirmed in a first look trailer of the new series. Picture: Prime Video

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet Cowan is a 24-year-old full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire, who is joining the cast of Clarkson's Farm for series four.

She will be taking over from Kaleb Cooper, the farm manager, putting in a shift on Diddly Squat Farm while he tours the country following his new-found fame, which was launched off of the back of the show. It looks like Harriet could also see her popularity soar following her debut on Clarkson's Farm, with series three pulling in as many as five million streams.

In the trailer for Clarkson's Farm 4, Jeremy can be heard explaining that while he is happy for Kaleb, the farm manager (who he famously has a love-hate relationship with) has left him "slightly in the lurch". We are then introduced to Harriet, who can be seen mucking in across the farm in order to help, with Clarkson branding her "brilliant".

While it hasn't been confirmed whether Harriet's new role on Clarkson's Farm will continue after Kaleb's return, however, clips from the new series show both the farm experts working with Jeremy, which points to good signs for the new star.

Now, let's have a look at what we know about Harriet Cowan so far.

Harriet Cowan is a 24-year-old full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire
Harriet Cowan is a 24-year-old full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire. Picture: Harriet Cowan / Instagram

Harriet is a full-time nurse and farmer

Harriet Cowan leads a very busy life as a full-time nurse and farmer, working both jobs alongside one another (and now starring in Clarkson's Farm). She is the daughter of a farmer, Eddy Cowan, and is well-educated on how to run a successful farm.

Born and raised in Belper, Derbyshire, farming is in Harriet's blood, being previously named the town’s Young Farmers’ spokesperson, and has continued to be a passion for her as she grows up, using her profile on social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm.

Harriet has a boyfriend

Harriet Cowan often shares romantic moments with her boyfriend, James Booth, on social media, however, as she is rather new to the showbiz world, there isn't a lot we know about him or their relationship.

James does appear, however, to also be a keen farmer, joining her at the Farmers Protest in London last year and helping with her farming duties.

Harriet is a protesting farmer

Harriet, being raised in the world of farming and continuing her career into her early 20s, is a keen advocate for the farming industry.

In November 2024, Harriet joined the likes of Jeremy Clarkson on Parliament Square, London, where thousands of farmer gathered to protest against the planned agricultural inheritance taxation policies.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram, Harriet wrote: "What a day … what a turn out ! 🧑🏻‍🌾 I hope parliament opened their ears and listened to the voices of those who work tirelessly day and night to keep Britain fed 🥕 I hope tonight when they tuck into their meals they think about where that food came from and what it took to reach their plate!"

She added: "I hope they saw the future farmers and realise they have made a mistake in taking the lifestyle their family’s have led for generations away from them. Must most importantly I hope they realise ... this ...to us farmers is everything, people have lost their lives already enough is enough we stand together and make them listen!"

Clarkson’s Farm set to return with new season

Harriet is also a nurse

As well as farming, Harriet is also passionate about her job as a nurse in the NHS. In 2023, she graduated from the University of Derby, having studied nursing.

Harriet is on Instagram and TikTok

If you want to find out more about Harriet Cowan, you can follow her on both Instagram and TikTok, where she documents life working on a farm.

She broke the news of her role on Clarkson's Farm on social media on Thursday, May 8, with the trailer for series four, writing: "Ekkkk 👀 something exciting is coming on the 23rd of may 🎉 #clarksonsfarm @primevideouk."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Chris Hughes reportedly heading to Ibiza for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Chris Hughes to reveal 'real truth' about JoJo Siwa as he 'signs up for Celebs Go Dating'

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa fans believe they may be together

Fans spot clues JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are secretly 'together' after Celebrity Big Brother stint

Trending on Heart

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows

Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Music

Amanda appears to have also nailed the dress code for the Million Pound Final!

Amanda Holden travels to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final in style

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Married at First Sight

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Married at First Sight

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have opened up about their relationship issues

Stacey Solomon left speechless after Joe Swash storms out of tense therapy session