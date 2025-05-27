How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm? Picture: Getty/Amazon/Alamy

By Alice Dear

From Kaleb Cooper, to girlfriend Lisa Hogan and new farm assistant Harriet Cowan - here's how many people it takes to run Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm has proven a hit on Amazon Prime TV all over again as series four dropped on May 23, showing off all the daily life struggles of running a farm in the UK.

From breeding pigs, attempting to turn over a profit and even opening his first pub 'The Farmer's Dog', Jeremy Clarkson has his trusty co-workers Kaleb Cooper, girlfriend Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper helping him manage Diddly Squat - at least that's what it looks like on TV.

Of course, the presenter and journalist can't run his farm with just this handful of people (even with hiring a new farm assistant, Harriet Cowan, to help out) so who else is working behind-the-scenes? And does the 65-year-old work there all year around?

Well the question has crossed a lot of viewer's minds and some fans have taken it upon themselves to investigate further.

Clarkson's Farm usually shows Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson carrying out the main farm jobs. Picture: Prime

Away from the TV show, Diddly Squat is a fully operating farm in the Cotswolds and obviously requires a much higher rate of staff.

Taking to Reddit, one fan shared their findings: "For those wondering how many people work on the farm. It is 21 (including Lisa and Jeremy).

"Saw some recent comments speculating on this so there's the official answer from the company's accounts."

They concluded: "As it's a small company it doesn't submit profit and loss statements so I couldn't tell how accurate the show was being in the last episode figures. But I thought the employee number was interesting as the show gives the impression of a much smaller operation."

Of course, this is not a definitive answer but it does, however, give us a little more insight into how the popular farm works away from Clarkson's Farm.