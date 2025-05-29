Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

29 May 2025, 15:10 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 15:13

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm
Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm. Picture: Prime Video
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Clarkson's Farm owner may have bought the bull in a bid to breed more calves for Diddly Squat Farm - but what they found surprised them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson's Farm (released on Friday, May 30) after discovering that his £5,500 prize bull may not be fulfilling the role he was bought for – breeding with his cows.

In Clarkson's Farm 4, which stars the likes of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and Harriet Cowan, the 65-year-old former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter introduces a new bull, named Endgame, to his herd of seven cows with high hopes of producing new calves, but things don’t go quite to plan.

Viewers will see Jeremy growing increasingly confused as Endgame shows little interest in the female cows, prompting him to question the bull's behaviour.

"He's gone the wrong way," Clarkson says: "Seven ladies and he's not even bothered. Now they're chasing him. Why are they chasing him? Why did the cow just mount the bull? Do you get gay cows?"

The next two episodes of Clarkson's Farm are out on Friday, May 30
The next two episodes of Clarkson's Farm are out on Friday, May 30. Picture: Prime Video

Clarkson's right-hand man on the farm, Kaleb Cooper, offers an explanation, telling him that some animals can indeed be gay.

While Jeremy may have been surprised, scientific studies show us that, yes, animals can be gay.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, over 1,500 animal species are known to engage in same-sex sexual behaviour, a natural and documented phenomenon in the animal kingdom.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has spoken about the Loose Women job cuts

Nadia Sawalha in tears after breaking silence on Loose Women cuts

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

At Home with the Furys is back for a second series

At Home with the Furys season two Netflix release date and plot revealed

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

Trending on Heart

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?
Maeva D'Ascanio has revealed she is pregnant with her second child with husband James Taylor

Made In Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor expecting their second child together

Prince and Beyoncé perfom a medley of hits at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Prince’s lost 'Purple Rain' duet seen only once on TV

Brad Pitt has spoken out about his divorce from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie following eight year legal battle

Chris Hughes has added fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes' telling five-word response about relationship with JoJo Siwa

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy

Kara Tointon bravely reveals she's undergone double mastectomy amid cancer concerns

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split

Why Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard split three months after Love Island

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss

Rebel Wilson reveals what she ate to lose five stone

Sainsbury’s shoppers will soon notice a few familiar sights disappearing from stores

Sainsbury's axe 3 popular supermarket services

News

Deborra-Lee Furnes has spoken out about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness reveals Hugh Jackman 'betrayal' after divorce filing

A handful of Love Island couples have had babies together.

Love Island babies: All the couples who've had children together

Love Island

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre