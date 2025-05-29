Jeremy Clarkson shocked to find out £5,500 breeding bull is gay

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Alice Dear

The Clarkson's Farm owner may have bought the bull in a bid to breed more calves for Diddly Squat Farm - but what they found surprised them.

Jeremy Clarkson is left stunned in an upcoming episode of Clarkson's Farm (released on Friday, May 30) after discovering that his £5,500 prize bull may not be fulfilling the role he was bought for – breeding with his cows.

In Clarkson's Farm 4, which stars the likes of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and Harriet Cowan, the 65-year-old former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter introduces a new bull, named Endgame, to his herd of seven cows with high hopes of producing new calves, but things don’t go quite to plan.

Viewers will see Jeremy growing increasingly confused as Endgame shows little interest in the female cows, prompting him to question the bull's behaviour.

"He's gone the wrong way," Clarkson says: "Seven ladies and he's not even bothered. Now they're chasing him. Why are they chasing him? Why did the cow just mount the bull? Do you get gay cows?"

The next two episodes of Clarkson's Farm are out on Friday, May 30. Picture: Prime Video

Clarkson's right-hand man on the farm, Kaleb Cooper, offers an explanation, telling him that some animals can indeed be gay.

While Jeremy may have been surprised, scientific studies show us that, yes, animals can be gay.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, over 1,500 animal species are known to engage in same-sex sexual behaviour, a natural and documented phenomenon in the animal kingdom.