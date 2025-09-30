Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week. Picture: Instagram/@jeremyclarkson1

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson revealed some huge news about season five of Clarkson's Farm last night after sharing a behind-the-scenes snap from Diddly Squat.

Fans were left giddy with excitement when the star of the hit farming show revealed filming for the upcoming instalment, featuring his long-term girlfriend Lisa Hogan and famous farmhand Kaleb Cooper, had finally wrapped up.

The former Top Gear presenter, 65, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of his beloved team gathered around a campfire confirming the next chapter was firmly on its way to TV.

Sat side-by-side on hay bales, the finale photo also included drystone waller Gerald Cooper and money man Charlie Ireland, who are both returning for the forthcoming docu-series on Prime in 2026.

Jeremy told fans series 5 was in the can with a sweet campfire snap of the team. Picture: Instagram/@jeremyclarkson1

"Season 5, it's a wrap," penned the presenter as he published the picture on social media.

Fans were thrilled at Jeremy's news, flooding the comments section with pleas to continue filming for another '20 seasons'.

"I hope you never stop filming Clarksons Farm Jeremy, even when you're eighty-hundred and a million ten, it'll still be bloody brilliant. Hope to come and visit soon. Best wishes to you all 👍🏼," begged one fan.

"Seriously amazing news guys! I know you must all work incredibly hard for this show, in all weathers but just know it is truly appreciated. I must have watched seasons 1-4 3 times over and read all the books twice so far. It’s a combination of humour, education around farming and the beautiful cinematic shots of our glorious countryside that does it for me. 🙌❤️," wrote another.

"This is the only show I want to see 20 seasons of 😍," pleaded a third.

While a fourth added: "Please just film all year round, have a spring/summer series, winter/spring series, yes I know your entitled to a private life but frankly I don’t care 😆 could watch Lisa all day love that woman!"

Season five has finished filming and is expected to hit screens early next year. Picture: Prime Video

It's been seven years since cameras began following the hardworking gang's highs and lows as they teamed up to run the Oxfordshire farm.

Diddly Squat has faced a multitude of dramas during its time on screen, from car parking issues and pig deaths to teething problems with Jeremy's new pub The Farmer's Dog.

The gruelling filming schedule has also taken its toll on the team, with Jeremy hinting earlier this year that he, Lisa, the farmhands and land agent Charlie were all due a well-earned break.

He explained that he was planning a hiatus after their particularly tough work schedule had left them all "exhausted".

The hit farming show took home a gong at this year's National Television Awards. Picture: Prime Video

Clarkson's Farm won a National Television Award for Best Factual Entertainment show in September this year, prompting Jeremy to open up about his love-hate relationship with farming.

During his acceptance speech, he admitted: "Farming is a difficult job and I appreciate the way people are going, ‘I didn’t know where my sausages came from’.

"You don’t love farming, you love moments of it — it is really tricky right now.

"Farmers work so hard for no money so it’s delightful that people recognise a farming show can beat a house cleaning show. We shall go and have a drink."