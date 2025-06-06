Jeremy Clarkson 'loses it' with Kaleb Cooper in pair's biggest row yet

6 June 2025, 12:01

The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him
The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him. Picture: Prime Video
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Due to the stress of harvest season and opening his pub The Farmer's Dog, Jeremy Clarkson admits that stress got the better of him during the final episodes of Clarkson's Farm.

The drama at Diddly Squat Farm hit boiling point in episode seven of Clarkson's Farm Season 4, as Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper found themselves at odds during what should have been one of the most joyful times of the farming calendar - the harvest.

While the pair are known for getting on each other's nerves while they attempt to run Diddly Squat Farm alongside one another, their banter is usually very lighthearted. This clash, however, appears to be something complete different as Kaleb labels his co-star a "t**t."

The episode begins with Jeremy discovering that Kaleb had started harvesting the crops without him - a task that he explains is one of his favourite days of the year.

4Warning (4)ill him," Clarkson fumes during a conversation with partner Lisa Hogan, as he sees that Kaleb has started the harvest without him on social media.

Jeremy fumed as he started to move the metal fencing himself
Jeremy fumed as he started to move the metal fencing himself. Picture: Prime Video

"Here’s a tip," he snapped at Kaleb when he finally hunted him down: "If you’re going to try and do the harvest without me, don’t post yourself on Instagram doing the harvest."

Kaleb tries to explain: "I was going to tell you, but I just wanted to get started," however, the exchange soon becomes more heated as Jeremy calls his co-star a "f***ing w****r" before joining the harvest himself.

Things got worse when Jeremy attempted to store the harvested barley in a new shed, accidentally hitting the shed with his tractor, caused by his attempt to avoid the cattle crushers - which he says Kaleb was meant to store away.

"He’s left the f***ing cattle crush out. Lazy ginger. Why can’t he ever do anything?" he fumed as he started to move the metal fencing himself.

When Kaleb finally appeared, Jeremy unleashed a tirade
When Kaleb finally appeared, Jeremy unleashed a tirade. Picture: Prime Video

When Kaleb finally appeared, Jeremy unleashed a tirade: "I am p**sed off, I am actually p**sed off. The cattle crush should have been moved. I’ve had to move it - I'm 63 - on my own."

Once Kaleb had returned to his own tractor - calling the farm owner a "t**t" - Jeremy says to the cameras: "He does not like to be told what to do, that boy. F**ing millennials. Did you hear the word 'sorry'? Neither did I."

Later in the episode, Jeremy admits the blow-up took a toll on him: "My favourite time of the year was now very far from that. I was feeling bad about losing it with Kaleb, about my cattle-crush tantrum and the fact that everything I would normally find funny, was now just winding me up."

He added that juggling the harvest and preparing his new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, had pushed him to the edge: "Basically, doing the harvest and the pub at the same time was proving to be too much. I’m just tired out."

Tensions finally ease when Jeremy offers Kaleb a sandwich - a peace offering that brings a sense of calm and normality to Diddly Squat Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on ‘replacing’ Kaleb Cooper

The emotional weight of the episode is underscored by Jeremy's recent health scare. The 65-year-old underwent a life-saving procedure in October 2024, having two stents fitted after unknowingly straining himself managing the farm and launching the pub.

"You can see me becoming more and more ill as the days go on," he said in an interview: "I just lose my sense of humour, lose my ability to stay calm. I get in a proper old panic."

