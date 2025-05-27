Jeremy Clarkson's net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's net worth has benefitted hugely from Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Alice Dear

What is Jeremy Clarkson's net worth? How much is he paid for 'Clarkson's Farm'? How much money does he make from Diddly Squat Farm? All your questions, answered.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, returns to our screens with a fourth series of Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime on May 23, as he continues to document the highs and lows of Diddly Squat Farm, while attempting to profit from the 1000-acre land, with the help of girlfriend Lisa Hogan, farm manager Kaleb Cooper, land agent Charlie Ireland and new farm assistant Harriet Cowan.

While we have watched Jeremy and the rest of the gang struggle over the past three series to turn over a profit on the farm - amid rising costs, unpredictable weather and council rules - the former Top Gear and Grand Tour star's net worth means that money is often not too much of a concern for him.

Despite having a multimillion-pound net worth and an eye-watering salary from Amazon for the show, Jeremy often highlights the on-going issues farmers across the UK are facing with these changing conditions, problems he has only learned to understand through taking on the role himself.

As Jeremy, Lisa, Charlie, Kaleb and Gerald continue to look for new ways to bring money into the farm - which have recently varied from pigs to mushrooms and even a pub purchase - we take a look at Jeremy's huge net worth and fee from the show.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper return for a fourth series of Clarkson's Farm earlier this year. Picture: Prime

How much does Jeremy Clarkson get paid for Clarkson's Farm?

While no salary or fee has been officially confirmed by Jeremy Clarkson or the team at Prime Video, there have been previous reports that the star of Clarkson's Farm could have made an eye-watering £200 million from the show.

Back in 2023, the Mirror reported that Jeremy was looking at the deal with the streaming giant for three series, revealing just how lucrative the show has become. Now, with series four and five confirmed, there's even more money to be made!

This is worlds away from the money Diddly Squat Farm is making, with Jeremy revealing that during the first year of the show, his land only generated £144 after costs were deducted.

Jeremy Clarkson has an estimated net worth of £43million. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

What is Jeremy Clarkson's net worth?

Jeremy Clarkson's net worth is estimated to be around £55 million.

This rising net worth is thanks to his continued popularity on shows such as Top Gear, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and The Grand Tour, another Prime Video series.

According to the Daily Express, Jeremy arranged an estimated £160million deal with the streaming service to produce 36 episodes of The Grand Tour, which he starred in alongside his former Top Gear co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May.

The publication also reported that Jeremy has continued netting a £10million annual payout for the show.