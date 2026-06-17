Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has cancer as Kaleb Cooper breaks down in heartbreaking scenes

Jeremy Clarkson revealed he had cancer during an episode of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Claire Blackmore

Clarkson's Farm star Jeremy Clarkson, 66, told his Diddly Squat team he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

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Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer, sharing the devastating news in a heartbreaking Clarkson’s Farm scene which aired on TV last night.

The former Top Gear host, 66, dropped the shock bombshell during a conversation with Diddly Squat's Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland in one of season five's very last episodes.

Bracing himself for the difficult chat, he told the pair he was facing an "aggressive" strain of prostate cancer but reassured them it was "really early" and he had a treatment plan in place.

His close friends were left visibly emotional by the sad health update, with both men tearing up as they processed the difficult announcement.

The TV farmer shared the terrifying news during last night's episode. Picture: Prime Video

Pausing a catch-up about the Oxfordshire farm's latest harvest, Jeremy sat back in his chair with a grave look on his face as he told his co-stars: "I’ve got cancer."

Caught off-guard by the topic change, Kaleb replied: "No, you haven’t. Where?"

Jeremy explained: "Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.

"I had a medical, you remember back in May. I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early so the treatment will be, you know.

"I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it’s going to be slap bang in the middle."

Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper were left devastated by Jeremy's health update. Picture: Prime Video

Dad-of-three Kaleb choked back the tears as he told the journalist: "Look after yourself, you go and do... if you need anything just ring."

Later on in the dramatic episode, which was released on Prime Video on Tuesday 16th June, he was filmed discussing his cancer diagnosis with his girlfriend Lisa Hogan, Kaleb, Charlie, and cancer survivor Gerald Cooper.

Outlining his tough journey so far, Jeremy said: "So we started the year and I had coronary heart disease and ended it with me with cancer.

"We can dwell as much as we like on all the bad things that have happened on the farm but I think it is better now at the end of the year to focus on things that have happened that are good."

Kaleb chimed in, asking the TV farmer: "When will we know if the treatment has worked?"

Jeremy explained: "I don’t know, I’ve got a blood test today, there’ll be a blood test and then we’ll know.

"Not for another few weeks. Come on cheer up, it probably did work."

After his surgery, the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presenter told Kaleb he was "feeling good" but he wouldn't know if the procedure had worked until November.

The TV farmer, 66, underwent surgery as part of his prostate cancer treatment. Picture: Prime Video

As the Clarkson's Farm episode came to a close, more upsetting scenes showed Jeremy lying in a hospital bed as he said: "So we started season five with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of season five and I’m back in a hospital bed.

"Some of the treatment has gone awry, lets say, I’m going to be here for a little while. I’m nil by mouth, I don’t know what’s going to happen.

"What I wanted to say was if this is all successful I’ll see you for season six and if it isn’t I won’t. Take care everyone."

Jeremy has since taken to social media to address his health news, warning fans the Clarkson's Farm scenes that dropped last night were a "difficult watch".

Speaking from his beloved farm in an emotional video on Instagram, he told fans: "Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful.

"But the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are none of those things really.

"They’re a difficult watch. They’re really, really difficult."