Clarkson’s Farm series 5 trailer reveals Jeremy Clarkson's health scare: 'My heart wasn't getting any blood'

Jeremy Clarkson's latest health scare was caught on camera filming for Clarkson's Farm series 5. Picture: Amazon

By Claire Blackmore

The Prime Video show's latest teaser captures the terrifying moment an ambulance blue-lighted Jeremy Clarkson to hospital in a terrifying heart attack scare.

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Jeremy Clarkson was seen being rushed to hospital after suffering a terrifying health scare in the dramatic new trailer for series five of Clarkson’s Farm.

Harrowing scenes of the journalist, 66, being blue-lighted to A&E were caught on camera as the Prime Video crew filmed for the latest instalment of the hit show.

In one scary clip, the journalist-turned-farmed explained that his 'heart wasn't getting any blood' as he lay covered in monitors and wires while a nurse checked him over.

The former Top Gear star had previously undergone a life-saving heart operation in 2024, in which doctors fitted a stent to open up a blocked artery in his body.

Clarkson's Farm: Series 5 Trailer

After recovering from his fresh health scare, Jeremy explained to Kaleb Cooper: "You've got three arteries that feed your heart to keep it pumping. My heart wasn't getting any blood."

The young farm manager, 27, looked worried as another Diddly Squat employee added: "To be fair, my mother dropped dead of heart attack at 67," prompting Jeremy to joke back: "There you go you see, cheery news."

The TV star, who is returning for a brand new season of Clarkson's Farm later this summer, previously revealed that he was "days from death" before having his emergency surgery two years ago.

At the time, he was experiencing common heart attack symptoms, from a tightness of the chest and clamminess to pins and needles in his left arm.

The 66-year-old farmer was rushed to A&E over heart fears. Picture: Amazon

The rest of the Clarkson’s Farm series five trailer proves that Jeremy has now recovered from his recent heart attack scare as it captures him back working hard at Diddly Squat in Oxfordshire.

Alongside Kaleb and his long-term girlfriend Lisa Hogan, he and his beloved team Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper are back at the grindstone battling all the hardships that come with rural life.

One moment captures Jeremy introducing the "Starship Enterprise of farming" to Kaleb – a driverless tractor that could 'take his job', but in true Clarkson's Farm style it almost immediately stops working due to a series of errors.

"Behold my technology at work," he says to Kaleb before the heavy machinery grinds to a halt.

Farm manager Kaleb Cooper was shocked by Jeremy's health scare. Picture: Amazon

The teaser also sees Jeremy caring for some new sheep, birthing calves, and battling a heartbreaking tuberculosis outbreak.

There's his lively appearance at a farming protest, too, issues with his pub The Farmer's Dog and a group of 'travelling people', plus the moment Kaleb's wife goes into labour with the couple's third child.

Speaking about the 2026 series in his column for The Sun last year, he wrote of the upcoming show: "I'm sure you're hoping that when you get to see [series five] next spring, it'll be a comedic eight-part festival of cute animals, laughter and incomprehensible dry-stone walling.

"It isn't, though. Because the last 12 months have been a conveyor belt of misery."

Not only did his health scare add to his stress, but he also said the unpredictable British weather and farming industry's economic status played a huge part.

Jeremy added: "It’s likely that the brilliant guys who edit our show will find some nuggets of humour in the mix and that there’ll be some laughs in season five.

"And in the relentless sunshine, the Cotswolds did look fantastic. But at the coalface, it was knackering."

Diddly Squat faced a heartbreaking tuberculosis outbreak. Picture: Amazon

The camera crew left Diddly Squat back in October last year when filming wrapped for the much-loved show's upcoming chapter.

Clarkson's Farm series five will air exclusively on Prime Video from 3rd June, with new episodes rolling out weekly.