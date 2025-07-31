Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

31 July 2025, 17:20

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'
Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson, of Amazon Prime's Clarkson's Farm, has shared the heartbreaking news that Diddly Squat Farm has been hit with a TB outbreak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson says he and his Clarkson's Farm co-stars are "absolutely devastated" after a TB outbreak was discovered at Diddly Squat Farm.

The former Top Gear host, who stars on his Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm alongside girlfriend Lisa Hogan, farm manager Kaleb Cooper, land agent Charlie Ireland and many more, shared the news on social media on Thursday (July 31).

In a follow-up message, he revealed that it is Bovine TB, meaning it doesn't affect humans, but will affect his cattle.

TB Hub explain: "Bovine tuberculosis is an infectious disease of cattle caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis (M. bovis). The bacterium can also infect and cause disease in badgers, deer, goats, pigs and camelids (llamas and alpacas), as well as many other mammals. In cattle, TB is primarily a chronic respiratory disease but clinical signs are rare."

Jeremy revealed that it is Bovine TB, meaning it doesn't affect humans, but will affect his cattle
Jeremy revealed that it is Bovine TB, meaning it doesn't affect humans, but will affect his cattle.

Sharing the news on X, Jeremy wrote: "Bad news from Diddly Squat. We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated."

He later shared the update: "I should clear this up really. It’s Bovine TB that we have. It doesn’t affect people, just our poor cows."

There are fears that the beloved cow, Endgame, which featured heavily in Clarkson's Farm, may have to be culled, something that Jeremy said he "could not bear."

One fan wrote: "Poor cows 😔 Hopefully Endgame is ok," to which he responded: "His test was 'inconclusive'. I couldn’t bear it if we lost him."

Another fan shared their experience from a similar situation, writing: "Been in that situation in the past! Devastating as the heard could well have to be culled. Feel for you JC let’s hope the offending beast can be quarantined and culled."

Jeremy then revealed that the "offending animal" is pregnant with twins.

There are fears that the beloved cow, Endgame, which featured heavily in Clarkson's Farm, may have to be culled
There are fears that the beloved cow, Endgame, which featured heavily in Clarkson's Farm, may have to be culled.

Sadly for Jeremy and the Diddly Squat Farm team, the law says that any cattle who have TB have to be removed from the farm and slaughtered.

The TB Hub website layout step-by-step plans of what to do if your farm has a TB outbreak. They start with the cattle being tested, if the skin test for TB confirms they have the disease, they must then be isolated from the group.

Movement restrictions are then imposed before the affected cattle are removed and culled. Cleaning and disinfection of the isolation areas must then take place, followed by a short interval skin test on remaining cattle at 60 day intervals.

