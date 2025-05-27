How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago
Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago. Picture: Kaleb Cooper - Instagram / Prime Video
Kaleb Cooper has seen his assets double thanks to his role on Jeremy Clarkson's hit Prime Video series 'Clarkson's Farm', with his many ventures - including books and tours - helping to fund his dream of owning his own farm one day.

Kaleb Cooper, 26, became an overnight sensation back in 2021 when he made his TV debut in the first series of Clarkson's Farm, stepping in to help Top Gear and The Grand Tour star Jeremy Clarkson run Diddly Squat Farm. Now, he's returning for the fourth series of Amazon Prime Video, with a much bigger net worth under his belt.

Last year, during series three of Clarkson's Farm, we saw Kaleb promoted to Farm Manager by Jeremy Clarkson, but it's not just this career progression that is helping he bring in thousands; Kaleb has been making the most of his new-found fame and has released two books as well as heading out on a tour.

The Chipping Norton native is helping to fund a dream of owning and running his own farm one day, something his co-star Jeremy has been very supportive of. So supportive, in fact, that Kaleb missed several days of filming for the new series due to being out on tour.

While Kaleb has previously admitted to only paying himself 50p an hour during his past farming roles, the star is now seeing positive changes, with his net assets doubling from 2023 to 2024.

Kaleb was promoted to Diddly Squat farm manager in series three of Clarkson's Farm
Kaleb was promoted to Diddly Squat farm manager in series three of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

How much is Kaleb Cooper paid for Clarkson's Farm?

It is unknown how much Kaleb Cooper earns from Prime Video for starring in the hit series Clarkson's Farm, although it is widely reported the farmer takes home a fee for his no-nonsense attitude and quick-wit towards colleague and friend Jeremy Clarkson.

It has been confirmed, however, that Kaleb does receive a fee for his role in the show.

While we don't know how much the star takes home for the series, we do know that his popularity has helped spark the release of three bestselling books - including The World According To Kaleb and Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life - which will have helped add to his net worth.

Kaleb Cooper has released three best-selling books since his rise-to-fame in 2021
Kaleb Cooper has released three best-selling books since his rise-to-fame in 2021. Picture: Amazon

What is Kaleb Cooper's net worth?

Kaleb Cooper's net worth for 2025 is believed to be around £1million.

He is seeing strong financial returns beyond the fields; his media company, Kaleb Cooper Productions Ltd —registered in Witney — recently filed its annual accounts, reporting total equity of £908,860.

His farming business, Kaleb Cooper Contracting Ltd, adds a further £32,023 in net equity, while a third venture, Kaleb Cooper Holdings Ltd, contributes an additional £46,000. Together, Cooper’s companies now boast a combined net worth of £986,883.

