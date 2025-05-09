Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

Picture: Amazon Prime

By Alice Dear

As 'Clarkson's Farm' returns to our screens and introduces a new farm assistant, Harriet Cowan, fans have been left questioning whether Kaleb Cooper has left the hit Prime Video series.

'Clarkson's Farm', a Amazon Prime Video series which follows Jeremy Clarkson and a handful of staff as they attempt to keep Diddly Squat Farm running, will return for a fourth series on May 23, however, farm manager Kaleb Cooper may be missing from a number of episodes.

Kaleb Cooper found fame on the hit documentary series when he stepped in to help an overwhelmed Clarkson run his farm (located in Chadlington, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds). His love-hate relationship with Jeremy and his hilarious one-liners made him an instant success, with the farmer having gone on to release books, meet the Prime Minister over British Farming issues and even head out on tour.

His tour is the reason for his absence in some of the episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4, with new star Harriet Cowan joining the likes of Jeremy, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and the other members of staff to pick up the slack while he is gone.

Clarkson's Farm fans have been concerned that his absence may mean Kaleb Cooper is leaving the hit show - but is this true?

Kaleb is the expert helping Jeremy through the technical tasks of running a farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Is Kaleb Cooper Leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

Fans of Clarkson’s Farm can breathe a sigh of relief — Kaleb Cooper is not permanently leaving the hit Amazon Prime Video series. Although the upcoming fourth season introduces some changes at Diddly Squat Farm, Kaleb remains a central figure on the show.

In the trailer for season four, it’s revealed that Kaleb takes a temporary break from the farm to go on tour, following his rise in popularity since the show began. During his time away, a new face joins the team; 24-year-old Harriet Cowan, a full-time nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire. Jeremy Clarkson introduces her as Kaleb’s “replacement,” but only while he’s off touring the country.

Harriet, who had never seen the show before joining, quickly makes an impression. Clarkson calls her “brilliant” as she jumps into farm life with enthusiasm. While it hasn't been confirmed whether Harriet will remain part of the team long-term, glimpses from the new season show both her and Kaleb working on the farm — suggesting that Kaleb returns and the team may expand rather than change entirely.

So, while Kaleb may step back briefly, he’s far from gone. Fans can expect to see him back alongside Jeremy, Gerald, Lisa, and the rest of the familiar faces when Clarkson’s Farm season four premieres on May 23.

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan. Picture: Prime Video / Instagram - Harriet Cowan

Who is Harriet Cowan?

Harriet Cowan, a 24-year-old nurse and farmer from Belper, Derbyshire, is joining the cast of Clarkson’s Farm for its fourth season. She temporarily steps into the role of farm assistant while Kaleb Cooper takes time away from Diddly Squat Farm to embark on a nationwide tour, a result of his rising fame from the show.

In the official trailer for season four, Jeremy Clarkson expresses mixed feelings about Kaleb’s absence — proud of his success, but left “slightly in the lurch.” That’s where Harriet comes in, introduced as Kaleb’s stand-in, she’s shown tackling farm duties with enthusiasm, earning Clarkson’s praise as “brilliant.”

Although it’s not yet clear whether Harriet will remain on the show after Kaleb returns, footage from the upcoming season hints at both of them working alongside Jeremy, suggesting that her time on the farm may extend beyond a temporary replacement.