Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4. Picture: Amazon

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson introduces fans to his glamorous new assistant in the teaser clip for Clarkson's Farm season four.

Jeremy Clarkson has been forced to replace his beloved sidekick Kaleb Cooper in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Season four's first look trailer reveals the famous farmhand has taken a break from filming to travel the UK with his theatre tour, The World According to Kaleb.

In the teaser clip, the former Top Gear presenter, 65, is left struggling with his daily duties after the Chipping Norton-born farmer, 26, heads off to pursue his showbiz career.

Stood in torrential rain while struggling to feed the pigs, Jeremy sighs: "I want to make it plain that I am absolutely thrilled to bits for Kaleb, but he has left me just a little bit in the lurch."

Clarkson’s Farm set to return with new season

He added: "I've got to be honest, I'm having a tottering time. While Kaleb's away, I'm going to need a hand."

With no choice but to employ a brand new assistant, the teaser clip shows Jeremy interviewing a young new applicant in the hope she will take over from Kaleb.

Harriet Cowan, 24, immediately impresses the journalist with her no-nonsense approach, despite admitting she had never seen Clarkson's Farm before.

After offering her the Diddly Squat job, the trailer cuts to the blonde farmer lugging sandbags into a truck, fixing heavy machinery and smashing fence posts into the ground as Jeremy declares to Charlie: "She's brilliant!"

Filming for series 4 clashed with The World According to Kaleb tour. Picture: Amazon

The new video gives a glimpse into their hilarious dynamic, which appears similar to the bond Jeremy shares with Kaleb, as Harriet asks the presenter if she should trim his unruly eyebrows.

Shocked by her beauty request, Jeremy asks: "What's the matter with my eyebrows?" while Harriet laughs: "Are you kidding?"

Clarkson's Farm season four also welcomes another fresh face, but this time a recognisable one as Jeremy's Top Gear co-host Richard Hammond makes a cameo.

In one funny scene, the journalist jokes that he might name one of his beloved pigs after his long-time friend by calling it "Richard Ham".

Jeremy's new sidekick will be introduced in series four. Picture: Amazon

The latest series also follows the Diddly Squat gang's plan to buy and open an Oxfordshire pub, which leaves Charlie completely speechless.

Cameras reveal the building is in complete disarray, with parts of the ceiling crumbling and hints at the disasters ahead, including the establishment's chaotic launch day.

Clarkson's Farm series four will drop on Prime Video on Friday 23rd May, with the first four episodes released that day.

A week later, two more will be released, with the last few landing on the streaming platform on Friday 6th June.