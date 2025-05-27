Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hope Wilson

How did Jeremy Clarkson meet partner Lisa? And what was her job before? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm season 4 has proven very popular on Amazon Prime TV this May with the likes of Kaleb Cooper, Gerlad Cooper, Harriet Cowan and Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan winning over viewers.

And in particular, it's the former Top Gear presenter's partner Lisa who is seriously impressing watchers thanks to her no-nonsense approach to Diddly Squat Farm and all the jobs it throws at her.

From running the farm shop, to building pig pens and even weighing goats, Jeremy's girlfriend has certainly gained a whole new lifestyle since meeting her new other half.

So what more is there to know about Lisa? Here's all her important details from her age, former job, ex-husband and whether she has any children.

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan are not married. Picture: Getty

How old is Clarkson's Farm's Lisa Hogan?

Lisa, who is from Dublin Ireland, is currently 51-years-old.

Her age has made headlines in the past as her and boyfriend Jeremy, 65, have an age gap of 14 years.

How tall is Lisa Hogan?

You may not have noticed so much, particularly because Jeremy measures in at 6ft 4inches, but Lisa is actually very tall at 6ft 2inches herself. She even calls herself 'The Tall Irish' over on Instagram.

What was Clarkson's Farm's Lisa Hogan's job?

Prior to life on Diddly Squat Farm, Lisa was a former model and actress just like her mother.

Roles included a researcher in Fawlty Towers in the 1990s and then in 1997 she had her film debut in Fierce Creatures.

She also has her own side business as a successful sculptor which mainly consists of sculptures of the human body.

Lisa Hogan is a former actress and model. Picture: Getty

Who was Lisa Hogan's ex-husband?

Before Lisa met and began dating Jeremy in 2017, she was married to Baron Steven Bentinck - nephew of the late steel tycoon Baron Heini Thyssen.

They lived together in Essex but split in 2011 after 30 years together.

Lisa was also reportedly dating Canadian businessman Craig Cohan, who produces the Cirque du Soleil but not many details are known about their relationship.

Does Clarkson's Farm Lisa Hogan have children?

From her marriage, Lisa has three children Lizzy (Elizabeth), Wolfe and Alice.

Not much is known about her kids but it's thought her eldest is around 25 years old.

Partner Jeremy also has three children, Emily, Katya and Finlo Clarkson making them a blended family of eight.