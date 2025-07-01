Clarkson's Farm star shares shocking update on micro pig Richard Ham

Lisa Hogan updated fans on the tiny piglet's fate. Picture: Instagram/Amazon

By Claire Blackmore

Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan has revealed the fate of Diddly Squat's most famous piglet, Richard Ham.

Clarkson's Farm star Lisa Hogan has shared an update on Diddly Squat's famous micro pig, Richard Ham, who became a fan favourite during series 4 of the show.

The tiny runt of the litter melted hearts when he failed to put on weight and had to be separated from his piglet siblings for fear of being bullied.

Jeremy faced a tricky decision about whether or not to slaughter the miniature swine but later had a brainwave and chose to keep him as a "fluffer" instead.

Now, his girlfriend Lisa has revealed that the beloved animal, named after the former Top Gear host's famous co-presenter Richard Hammond, is doing better than ever.

Fans begged Jeremy and Lisa not to slaughter the piglet. Picture: Amazon

Taking to social media to share his incredible progress with Clarkson's Farm viewers, she wrote next to a clip of the pig: "Look who it is!!! It’s Richard ‘porker’ Ham. 🐷"

The Irish farm worker could be heard speaking over the footage, which showed the now-huge swine sniffing into the camera as he emerged from his sty, saying: "Who recognises this beast?"

She added: "It's Richard Ham. Yes, you're huge. Yes, it's because you've hand fed for all these months."

Diddly Squat star reveals update on famed pig Richard Ham

Fans were thrilled that the former micro pig had grown in size and was looking happy and healthy as he trotted about in the mud down at the Oxfordshire farm.

"Oh Hurrah! Richard Ham is still around - please keep him or let him go to a petting farm, where he can live a happy life 😍," wrote one Instagram follower.

"Yayy! I'm so glad Richard Ham is still with you 🐷 keep him forever," suggested another.

A third continued: "A true success story! After the all the piglet carnage in season 3, its nice to have a happy ending on this one!"

The little piglet struggled to put on weight during series 4. Picture: Amazon

"Aww he’s so sweet please let him stay as a pet or go to a sanctuary he’s a celebrity now , everyone loves Richard Ham ❤️," added a fourth.

While a fifth joked: "Blimey not so little Richard anymore."

Lisa explained that his incredible size was down to the fact she had been hand-feeding him to make sure he was getting enough calories and nutrients.

He's now full-size thanks to Lisa's hand-feeding. Picture: Amazon

One farmer on Instagram revealed in the comments section that they had gone through a similar experience of turning a runt into a prize pig.

They wrote: "I had a hand reared piglet he was the runt and only one that lived in the end he weighed 54 stone, was 6ft long and stood a metre high."

The update comes after journalist-turned-farmer Jeremy revealed another season of the popular Prime show was on its way.

After confirming Clarkson's Farm series five was in the works, he told The Times: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a b***** good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."