When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

27 May 2025, 13:57

This is when every episode of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released onto Amazon Prime Video.

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, returns with Clarkson's Farm 4 on May 23, 2025, with the first two episodes - also starring the likes of Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and newcomer Harriet Cowan - dropping onto Amazon Prime Video in the morning.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour star has let cameras behind-the-scenes of Diddly Squat Farm for a fourth year in a row, as they document the struggles of running a farm and and the highlights from the year; this series including the opening of Jeremy's first pub, The Farmer's Dog.

While Clarkson's Farm is the definition of a bingeable series, Amazon Prime Video won't be dropping all eight episodes at the same time; the first four will be available to stream on the premiere date, followed by two more the week after, and then the final two the week after that.

Don't want to miss out on Clarkson's Farm 4 new episodes? Here's everything you need to know about streaming the new series on Amazon Prime Video.

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 alongside Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and newcomer Harriet Cowan. Picture: Prime Video

What time is Clarkson's Farm 4 out?

Clarkson’s Farm series four is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video at around 8:00 AM (UK time) on May 23, 2025.

Amazon typically releases new episodes of its original content at midnight UTC (also known as GMT), which aligns with 12:00am Pacific Time, 3:00am Eastern Time, and around 7:00am in the UK. However, UK viewers can usually expect the show to appear on the platform by 8:00am.

The first four episodes of Clarkson's Farm will be released at this time, but fans will have to wait for the coming weeks to see the following episodes.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to Diddly Squat Farm for another series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime

The first four episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be release on May 23 at around 8:00am on Amazon Prime.

The following two episodes will be released on May 30, and the final two of the series on June 6.

Here's the full Clarkson's Farm release schedule:

  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4: May 23, 2025
  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 5 and 6: May 30, 2025
  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 7 and 8: June 6, 2025

How many episodes are there in Clarkson's Farm 4?

There are a total of eight episodes in Clarkson's Farm 4, the same amount in series one, two, three and four.

