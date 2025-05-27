Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Clarkson's Farm is being questioned over how natural and real the situations are. Picture: Amazon Video

By Alice Dear

As Clarkson's Farm returns for series four, with new challenges facing Jeremy Clarkson and the rest of the Diddly Squat Farm staff, we take a look at the speculation over how real the Amazon Prime Video series really is - and whether it's scripted.

Clarkson's Farm is back to document another year of life on Diddly Squat Farm, starring owner Jeremy Clarkson. his partner Lisa Hogan, farm manager Kaleb Cooper and legal-wiz Charlie Ireland as well as new star - Harriet Cowan.

Over the past four series, we've watched as the former Top Gear and Grand Tour star face many challenges as he attempts to make his farm a success, with many of the mishaps making for hilarious viewing. For example, in Clarkson's Farm 4, we see Jeremy face issues with buying a pub after he discovers the land around the property was formerly a 'dogging site'.

As the moments make for entertaining viewing, and each series is never short on laughs, many fans have questioned how much of the show is actually real, and if - like other documentary shows of the same nature - there is a loose script in place for the show.

Here's a look into what we know about the realness of Clarkson's Farm.

The Clarkson's Farm cast have addresses whether the show is scripted. Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

Jeremy and Kaleb have both come forward to address the rumours that Clarkson's Farm is scripted - with their answer being a firm 'no'.

Thanking watchers for their support on X (formerly Twitter), Jeremy posted: "Once again, thank you for all the kind words about the second half of series three. I hope you enjoy four as much."

A fan replied: "One of the best programmes you’ve created. Not that it takes much creating. Your job of simply running the farm and highlighting the issues of British farming makes for excellent television."

Taking the opportunity to talk scripts, he responded: "You’re dead right. It isn’t created or written or planned. The cameras just film us doing stuff."

Jeremy Clarkson has insisted Clarkson's Farm is authentic. Picture: Getty

Kaleb, also revealed the question of whether Clarkson's Farm was real is the one he's asked the most. Speaking to The Country Hour on ABC Australia, Kaleb said: "They normally say 'Is it all real?' and I go '100 per cent'. I don't know how they think it's not real, I'm not an actor, I don't go up there and act, I am myself."

However, not all fans are convinced everything is natural with some suggesting the situations are put on at the very least. Either way, it hasn't impacted viewing figures or the strong message of how hard life can be as a farmer.