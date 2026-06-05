Clarkson's Farm season 5 episode release dates and times

Clarkson's Farm is back with season five of the popular series. Picture: Prime Video

By Zoe Adams

When are the new episodes of Clarkson's Farm released on Amazon Prime Video? Here's how to stay up to date with all the drama from Diddly Squad this season.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson and his team of farmers and helpers are back for season 5 of Clarkson's Farm and viewers are already invested in this year's big storylines.

Released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday 3rd June, enthusiastic TV watchers who have been patiently waiting are now facing a staggered drop in episodes - so what is the schedule of dates and times?

Keen to keep everyone's interest for a little longer this summer, Clarkson's Farm producers have divided the season up into episodes meaning the finale doesn't actually land on the streaming service until mid June.

Here's exactly when all the new episodes of Clarkson's Farm are released throughout the month and what time you can watch them all on Prime Video.

Jeremy Clarkson joined the farmer's protests in London which was filmed for the series. Picture: Getty

When are the new Clarkson's Farm episodes released on Prime Video?

For 2026, Clarkson's Farm episodes will be dropped onto the streaming service in three doses with each new release happening on a Wednesday.

To start things off on the official launch date, viewers were given the first four episodes to watch.

The full schedule is:

Wednesday 3 June - episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4

Wednesday 10 June - episodes 5 and 6

Wednesday 17 June - episodes 7 and 8

The series consists of eight one hour episodes.

What time do new episodes of Clarkson's Farm come out on Prime Video?

Each Wednesday, viewers can catch up on the next farm instalments from 8am BST.

What is Clarkson's Farm season 5 about?

This season is all about the impact new laws and rules have had on farming and how farmers, including Jeremy, plan on tackling them.

The season starts with a health scare for Jeremy who is told to take things slowly. Ignoring his doctor's advice, he heads to London to protest the new government budget for farming.

The synopsis for this series reveals how the team try some high-tech farming, which of course leads to some sort of disaster.

It says: "But while the farm tries to go high-tech – resulting in Kaleb's first ever trip abroad – even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge."

READ MORE: