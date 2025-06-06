Clarkson's Farm season 5 release date revealed

Clarkson's Farm is rumoured to be returning for a fifth series. Picture: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram/@diddlysquat.farmshop

By Hope Wilson

When is Clarkson's Farm season 5 out?

Clarkson's Farm season four may have ended, however fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the fifth series of the iconic show.

In 2025 viewers watched as their favourite cast members including Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Kaleb Cooper and Gerald Cooper returned to the farm. We also saw the introduction of new farmhand Harriet Cowan as well as witnessing various dramatic incidents on Diddly Squat Farm.

After showing us behind-the-scenes of what it's like to work on a farm, lots of us nature lovers are eager to see what will happen to Diddly Squat in the coming months.

So when will Clarkson's Farm series five be released? Here is everything we know about the next season.

Clarkson's Farm has had two series so far. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

There has been no official announcement that Clarkson's Farm will have a fifth series, however Deadline have reported filming for another season is underway.

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about the future of the show, hinting it could come to an end in the coming years.

Speaking to The Times, Jeremy said: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a b***** good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

Fans are hoping for a fifth season of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about the impact of show, Jeremy said: "I did think it’d serve up gentle disappointment to the Top Gear, Grand Tour audience.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who’d never watched a single programme I’d made.

"It’s massively popular in China. A huge number of Chinese people come to the farm shop and the pub. I said to one of them the other day, ‘Why do you like it?’ He said, ‘We watch it because we cannot believe how incompetent you are.'"