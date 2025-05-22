When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out? Full release schedule explained

22 May 2025, 15:55

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?
When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out? Picture: Prime Video
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This is when every episode of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released onto Amazon Prime Video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 65, returns with Clarkson's Farm 4 on May 23, 2025, with the first two episodes - also starring the likes of Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and newcomer Harriet Cowan - dropping onto Amazon Prime Video in the morning.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour star has let cameras behind-the-scenes of Diddly Squat Farm for a fourth year in a row, as they document the struggles of running a farm and and the highlights from the year; this series including the opening of Jeremy's first pub, The Farmer's Dog.

While Clarkson's Farm is the definition of a bingeable series, Amazon Prime Video won't be dropping all eight episodes at the same time; the first four will be available to stream on the premiere date, followed by two more the week after, and then the final two the week after that.

Don't want to miss out on Clarkson's Farm 4 new episodes? Here's everything you need to know about streaming the new series on Amazon Prime Video.

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 alongside Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and newcomer Harriet Cowan
Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4 alongside Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and newcomer Harriet Cowan. Picture: Prime Video

What time is Clarkson's Farm 4 out?

Clarkson’s Farm series four is expected to be available on Amazon Prime Video at around 8:00 AM (UK time) on May 23, 2025.

Amazon typically releases new episodes of its original content at midnight UTC (also known as GMT), which aligns with 12:00am Pacific Time, 3:00am Eastern Time, and around 7:00am in the UK. However, UK viewers can usually expect the show to appear on the platform by 8:00am.

The first four episodes of Clarkson's Farm will be released at this time, but fans will have to wait for the coming weeks to see the following episodes.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to Diddly Squat Farm for another series of Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to Diddly Squat Farm for another series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Prime

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

The first four episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be release on May 23 at around 8:00am on Amazon Prime.

The following two episodes will be released on May 30, and the final two of the series on June 6.

Here's the full Clarkson's Farm release schedule:

  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 1, 2, 3 and 4: May 23, 2025
  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 5 and 6: May 30, 2025
  • Clarkson's Farm episodes 7 and 8: June 6, 2025

How many episodes are there in Clarkson's Farm 4?

There are a total of eight episodes in Clarkson's Farm 4, the same amount in series one, two, three and four.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been photographed kissing

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing as they 'confirm' relationship

ITV are rumoured to be making cuts to their daytime staff

Full list of ITV stars at risk of being 'axed' following brutal cuts

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

Kaleb Cooper net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

JoJo Siwa has further hinted at her relationship with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa ‘confirms’ Chris Hughes relationship live on stage as she pays tribute to CBB star
Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Trending on Heart

S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt has re-located to Costa Rica with her family

Hannah Spearritt shows off new life in Costa Rica after quitting S Club 7

Adele's first TV performance was on Later... with Jools Holland when she was just 19-years-old (pictured)

Adele reacts to her first TV appearance aged 19: "You can see fear behind my eyes"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast and release date has been confirmed

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast, release date and plot explained

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health

Coleen Nolan admits worries over son Shane's health as he starts treatment

Jesy Nelson will star in a new Amazon Prime Video documentary

Jesy Nelson announces new documentary about motherhood and life after Little Mix

Lorraine Kelly has sparked fears she may quit her ITV show

Lorraine Kelly could 'quit' show after 'kick in the teeth' ITV cuts

Eamonn Holmes fell whilst on air

Eamonn Holmes falls off chair live on GB News weeks after being rushed to hospital

Is this confirmation JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are together?

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to 'confirm' romance with loved-up pictures

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

Jeremy Clarkson's net worth and how much he's paid for Clarkson's Farm

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden

Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'
ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed