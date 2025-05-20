The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

The fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 23, 2025. Picture: Prime Video

By Alice Dear

Season 4 of Clarkson’s Farm is on the way — but when exactly does it arrive? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of the hit Prime Video series.

Clarkson’s Farm will return to Prime Video later this year for its highly anticipated fourth season, with Jeremy Clarkson once again joined by familiar faces including Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, and Charlie Ireland.

The 64-year-old presenter confirmed in 2024 that the hit docuseries had been renewed for both a fourth and fifth season, as the show continues to chronicle life at Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire — the property Clarkson purchased back in 2008.

Season four will see the return of fan favourites Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan, and Gerald Cooper - as well as new farm assistant Harriet Cowan - as they navigate the challenges of farm life alongside Clarkson.

Here's the exact date and time Clarkson's Farm 4 will be out.

Clarkson's Farm series four will see the return of Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan, Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper. Picture: Prime

When is the new series of Clarkson's Farm out?

The fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 23, 2025, with the release of the first two episodes.

Fans won’t have to wait long for more, as the next two episodes will drop on May 30, followed by the final two on June 6.

Clarkson’s Farm set to return with new season

What time is the new series of Clarkson's Farm out?

Clarkson's Farm series four should be released at around 8:00am.

Amazon Prime Video generally releases new episodes of its original series and films around 8am UK time. This aligns with a midnight release on Universal Coordinated Time (UTC), also known as GMT.

New content often becomes available at 12am Pacific Time, which corresponds to 3am Eastern Time and 7am in the UK—though UK viewers can usually expect access by 8am.