What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

27 May 2025, 13:01

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm
Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Clarkson's Farm has not only been a big win for Jeremy and Amazon Prime Video, but farmers could soon be benefitting from it too with the new Clarkson clause.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson and his team of wonderful co-stars on Clarkson's Farm including partner Lisa Hogan, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland and Gerald Cooper have made a huge positive change in the world of farming and it goes by the name of Clarkson's Law.

Despite creating a great entertaining watch for four seasons on Amazon Prime Video viewers, the TV presenter used the show to make the struggles of farming, especially in the financial department, well known to all those who watched.

Jeremy, has now, however, managed to make quite the difference for farmers looking to bring in extra income thanks to his Diddly Squat restaurant failings, and it's been hugely praised by celebrities and local workers themselves.

So what is the Clarkson's Clause? Here is the law explained.

Diddly Squat's farm shop on Clarkson's Farm with customers
Diddly Squat's farm shop and restaurant was the start of a big legal change. Picture: Getty

What is Clarkson's Law?

Also known as Clarkson's Clause, the law has changed regarding disused farm buildings so that farmers can convert them into eateries and shops without any extra planning permission required.

Following the closing down of Diddly Squat's restaurant on Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy and Charlie pulled together and eventually got things back up and running, opening the doors for many farmers planning to do the same in the future.

The journalist admitted originally he knew he would be refused planning permission but that it would create a good storyline and has now managed to benefit farmers everywhere.

The law also means they now have the right to create outdoor sporting areas and training centres without any additional red tape.

On Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy admitted without his other incomes and huge net worth, farming would be an extremely difficult business to make money from.

Clarkson's Farm cast in the forest having a picnic
Clarkson's Farm has become one of the most-watched series this May. Picture: Kaleb Cooper/Instagram

What has been said about Clarkson's Law?

After learning it has officially come into effect, the new clause has received much praise, including from This Morning host Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

Speaking on the hugely popular daytime TV show in 2024, Cat was happy to hear the law changes, especially as it would benefit children in the future.

"The farming minister Mark Spencer has said it would cut needless bureaucracy and make diversification easier," Ben explained.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.

Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public

Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Charlie Ireland? Clarkson Farm star's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed