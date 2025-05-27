Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

27 May 2025, 12:59 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 13:01

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public
Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Where is Diddly Squat? Clarkson’s Farm map location and postcode revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm is back for a fourth season, leaving many fans wanting to know more about the iconic Diddly Squat Farm.

After the show began in 2021, viewers have fallen in love with fan favourite characters such as Kaleb Cooper, 'Cheerful' Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and Lisa Hogan, who have put their heart and soul into making Diddly Squat a success.

Following the breakout first series, Clarkson's Farm became an immediate success and has led many viewers to want to visit Diddly Squat themselves.

So where is Clarkson’s Farm, also known as Diddly Squat, is located? Here's what you need to know.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Chadlington, Oxfordshire, England
The Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Chadlington, Oxfordshire, England. Picture: Getty

Can you visit Clarkson’s Farm?

Yes, you can visit Clarkson’s Farm but you’ve got to stick to the public attraction, which is the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

There used to be a restaurant functioning on location called The Big View Café however due to excessive traffic after the show popularised, the local community shut it down.

According to the tabloids, locals of Chadlington aren’t too thrilled about the attention their town is getting due to Clarkson’s Farm, with one neighbour calling the closure of the restaurant, "a win for the community."

Diddly Squat Farm Shop sells farm goods as well as merchandise
Diddly Squat Farm Shop sells farm goods as well as merchandise. Picture: Getty

The neighbour told The Southern Reporter: "I would like the whole thing shut down. We are just a small village and Diddly Squat Farm is in the wrong place."

Another resident said, "We don't need a theme park in an area of natural beauty. The new year was ridiculous. You'd spend about 20 minutes trying to get into town."

However despite the restaurant’s closure, the farm is still open for visits and the farm shop is open and running, selling an assortment of merchandise as well as goods such as jams, chutneys, soaps, crisps, oils and more.

Fans are able to visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop
Fans are able to visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Where is Clarkson’s Farm located?

If you’re interested in visiting, you’ll have to make your way to the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire. The exact address of the Clarkson's Farm is 5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, Chipping Norton, OX7 3PE.

This trip will take you roughly two hours from central London by car, or two and a half hours by public transport.

Luckily for visitors, there's a bus (the X9) from The Bell Hotel in Charlbury that will take you straight past the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

If you’re looking to make a bigger trip of it, maybe try to find a cute Airbnb in the area, or rest up in Oxford which would be the closest city to the town and just 40 minutes away by car.

Diddly Squat Farm covers almost 1000 acres of land
Diddly Squat Farm covers almost 1000 acres of land. Picture: Google Maps

Where is the Clarkson Farm on a map?

If you are driving to Diddly Squat Farm, then make sure you’ve put the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Google Maps.

The farm covers roughly 1000 acres and the pin for the farm is a fair way from the shop itself, but if you follow the signs and possibly the trail of cars belonging to fellow fans, then you'll be right as rain.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming Harry Potter series

Harry Potter TV series release date, cast, story and filming schedule explained

Can you tell who all these Harry Potter characters are?

Artist reimagines Harry Potter characters as accurate book depictions

Here's what we know so far about who will play Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore and Snape

Harry Potter TV series cast: All the confirmed characters revealed

When are the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm out?

When the next episodes of Clarkson's Farm 4 will be released

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Clarkson's Farm: Is it real or scripted?

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When does Love Island start? The 2025 date and time revealed

Love Island

Trending on Heart

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron

Harry Potter TV series cast Harry, Ron and Hermione

The brand new M&S stores will create 550 jobs in the UK.

M&S announces plans to open 12 new stores across the UK

Lifestyle

Amelia Lily has revealed she and fiancé Eddie have welcomed a baby girl

X Factor's Amelia Lily gives birth after 'secret' pregnancy

Britney Spears performing in an American shopping mall in 1998.

16-year-old Britney Spears sings 'Baby One More Time' live at a shopping centre

JoJo Siwa told Alison Hammond she was invested in the relationship.

JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'
Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live"

Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Jesy Nelson said holding her girls 'felt like a dream'.

Jesy Nelson's twin daughters 'reunited' as she shares 'magical' family moment

One of the most remarkable glimpses into Rihanna's early talent is a home video capturing her heartfelt cover of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show.

When a teenage Rihanna sang Mariah Carey's 'Hero' at her high school talent show

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

Jeremy Clarkson weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's weight loss explained amid health scare

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has made some law changes to farming after Clarkson's Farm

What is Clarkson's Law? How Diddly Squat farm helped farmers everywhere

How many people does it really take to run Diddly Squat Farm?

How many people actually work on Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Charlie Ireland? Clarkson Farm star's job, children and life away from Diddly Squat revealed