Where is Clarkson’s Farm? Diddly Squat location and how to get there explained

Clarkson's Farm, Diddly Squat, is open to the public. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Jeremy Clarkson’s hit show Clarkson’s Farm is back for a fourth season, leaving many fans wanting to know more about the iconic Diddly Squat Farm.

After the show began in 2021, viewers have fallen in love with fan favourite characters such as Kaleb Cooper, 'Cheerful' Charlie Ireland, Gerald Cooper and Lisa Hogan, who have put their heart and soul into making Diddly Squat a success.

Following the breakout first series, Clarkson's Farm became an immediate success and has led many viewers to want to visit Diddly Squat themselves.

So where is Clarkson’s Farm, also known as Diddly Squat, is located? Here's what you need to know.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Chadlington, Oxfordshire, England. Picture: Getty

Can you visit Clarkson’s Farm?

Yes, you can visit Clarkson’s Farm but you’ve got to stick to the public attraction, which is the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

There used to be a restaurant functioning on location called The Big View Café however due to excessive traffic after the show popularised, the local community shut it down.

According to the tabloids, locals of Chadlington aren’t too thrilled about the attention their town is getting due to Clarkson’s Farm, with one neighbour calling the closure of the restaurant, "a win for the community."

Diddly Squat Farm Shop sells farm goods as well as merchandise. Picture: Getty

The neighbour told The Southern Reporter: "I would like the whole thing shut down. We are just a small village and Diddly Squat Farm is in the wrong place."

Another resident said, "We don't need a theme park in an area of natural beauty. The new year was ridiculous. You'd spend about 20 minutes trying to get into town."

However despite the restaurant’s closure, the farm is still open for visits and the farm shop is open and running, selling an assortment of merchandise as well as goods such as jams, chutneys, soaps, crisps, oils and more.

Fans are able to visit Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Where is Clarkson’s Farm located?

If you’re interested in visiting, you’ll have to make your way to the Cotswolds in Oxfordshire. The exact address of the Clarkson's Farm is 5-12 Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, Chipping Norton, OX7 3PE.

This trip will take you roughly two hours from central London by car, or two and a half hours by public transport.

Luckily for visitors, there's a bus (the X9) from The Bell Hotel in Charlbury that will take you straight past the Diddly Squat Farm Shop.

If you’re looking to make a bigger trip of it, maybe try to find a cute Airbnb in the area, or rest up in Oxford which would be the closest city to the town and just 40 minutes away by car.

Diddly Squat Farm covers almost 1000 acres of land. Picture: Google Maps

Where is the Clarkson Farm on a map?

If you are driving to Diddly Squat Farm, then make sure you’ve put the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Google Maps.

The farm covers roughly 1000 acres and the pin for the farm is a fair way from the shop itself, but if you follow the signs and possibly the trail of cars belonging to fellow fans, then you'll be right as rain.