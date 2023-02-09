Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Love Island star Claudia’s dad Carl Fogarty? His career, wife and net worth revealed...

Claudia Fogarty definitely turned heads when she joined the Love Island villa as an extra special bombshell.

During the Heart Rate Challenge, the 28-year-old strutted in wearing a red angel costume.

But after it was revealed she is the daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty, fans have been wanting to know more about her family.

So, who are Claudia Fogarty’s mum and dad? Here’s what we know…

Carl Fogarty's daughter is in Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Who is Claudia Fogarty’s dad?

Carl Fogarty is one of the most successful super bike racers of all time after winning seven world titles.

He is the son of former motorcycle racer George Fogarty and Carl was also appointed MBE in the 1998 New Year Honours for his motorcycling achievements.

Known as ‘Foggy’, Carl shot to fame in 2014 when he appeared on I'm A Celebrity and ended up winning against the likes of Jake Quickenden and Gemma Collins.

Speaking after winning the competition, Foggy said: "I just think it's all a dream. I think someone's playing a joke on me!"

Carl has also recently opened up about Claudia's appearance on the show, as he wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to my daughter @claudiafogarty who makes her long awaited appearance on tonight’s @loveisland."

Who is Carl Fogarty’s wife?

Carl Fogarty and his wife Michaela got married in 1991 and the pair have two children together; Claudia and her sister Danielle.

Danielle was engaged to X-Factor's Jake Quickenden but the pair split after seven months.

Carl Fogarty is married to Michaela. Picture: Alamy

Carl Fogarty’s net worth

According to reports, Carl is worth around £39million thanks to his sporting successes.

During his incredible career, Carl wracked up 59 overall victories and four World Superbike Championships.

He earned most of his success while riding for Italian motorcycle-manufacturing company Ducati.

Read more: