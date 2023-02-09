Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia

9 February 2023, 11:58

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Who is Love Island star Claudia’s dad Carl Fogarty? His career, wife and net worth revealed...

Claudia Fogarty definitely turned heads when she joined the Love Island villa as an extra special bombshell.

During the Heart Rate Challenge, the 28-year-old strutted in wearing a red angel costume.

But after it was revealed she is the daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty, fans have been wanting to know more about her family.

So, who are Claudia Fogarty’s mum and dad? Here’s what we know…

Carl Fogarty's daughter is in Love Island
Carl Fogarty's daughter is in Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Who is Claudia Fogarty’s dad?

Carl Fogarty is one of the most successful super bike racers of all time after winning seven world titles.

He is the son of former motorcycle racer George Fogarty and Carl was also appointed MBE in the 1998 New Year Honours for his motorcycling achievements.

Known as ‘Foggy’, Carl shot to fame in 2014 when he appeared on I'm A Celebrity and ended up winning against the likes of Jake Quickenden and Gemma Collins.

Speaking after winning the competition, Foggy said: "I just think it's all a dream. I think someone's playing a joke on me!"

Carl has also recently opened up about Claudia's appearance on the show, as he wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to my daughter @claudiafogarty who makes her long awaited appearance on tonight’s @loveisland."

Who is Carl Fogarty’s wife?

Carl Fogarty and his wife Michaela got married in 1991 and the pair have two children together; Claudia and her sister Danielle.

Danielle was engaged to X-Factor's Jake Quickenden but the pair split after seven months.

Carl Fogarty is married to Michaela
Carl Fogarty is married to Michaela. Picture: Alamy

Carl Fogarty’s net worth

According to reports, Carl is worth around £39million thanks to his sporting successes.

During his incredible career, Carl wracked up 59 overall victories and four World Superbike Championships.

He earned most of his success while riding for Italian motorcycle-manufacturing company Ducati.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love is Blind is coming to the UK!

Love is Blind is coming to the UK and they're looking for singletons

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Oasis

Celebrities

Paddy Dingle's marriages revealed

Who has Emmerdale’s Paddy Dingle been married to? Relationship history explained

John Cleese and his daughter will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot

Fawlty Towers reboot confirmed with John Cleese and daughter

Celebrity Bake Off is back with a brand new series

When does Celebrity Bake Off 2023 start and who is in the line-up?

Trending on Heart

Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are happening!

Disney confirm Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are in the works

Lifestyle

New Look is shutting stores across the UK

New Look closing stores across UK in blow to high streets - see the full list

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon fans think she's given birth

Stacey Solomon fans ‘work out’ she's given birth after spotting pregnancy clue

Celebrities

Dr Louise Newson has revealed unknown menopause symptoms

Menopause expert reveals unknown symptoms women may not recognise

Lifestyle

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her birthing story

Molly-Mae Hague breaks down in tears as she reveals Bambi’s emotional birth story

Celebrities

The Rethinkers podcast is back with a new series

The Rethinkers is back! Katrina Ridley returns with brand new series of her podcast

Celebrities

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Martin Lewis reveals how to beat 7.5% water bill increase with one change

Money

Love Island fans think Claudia is Tom's ex after his reaction

Love Island fans 'work out' Claudia Fogarty is Tom Clare's ex after shock arrival

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot midi dress

Celebrities

Claudia Fogarty is set to join Love Island

Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad

James Norton has opened up about the incredible Happy Valley finale

Happy Valley’s James Norton opens up on ‘top secret’ final scenes

Stacey Solomon has said she might give birth today

Stacey Solomon thinks she’ll give birth today as she says goodbye to baby bump

Celebrities

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

Valentine's Day meal deals revealed

Valentine’s Day meal deals 2023: Full list of supermarket options including M&S and Tesco

Lifestyle

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as return date is confirmed

Jeremy and Kaleb return in Clarkson's Farm 2 trailer as release date is confirmed