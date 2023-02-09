Inside Carl Fogarty’s life with Love Island star daughter Claudia
9 February 2023, 11:58
Who is Love Island star Claudia’s dad Carl Fogarty? His career, wife and net worth revealed...
Claudia Fogarty definitely turned heads when she joined the Love Island villa as an extra special bombshell.
During the Heart Rate Challenge, the 28-year-old strutted in wearing a red angel costume.
But after it was revealed she is the daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty, fans have been wanting to know more about her family.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
So, who are Claudia Fogarty’s mum and dad? Here’s what we know…
Who is Claudia Fogarty’s dad?
Carl Fogarty is one of the most successful super bike racers of all time after winning seven world titles.
He is the son of former motorcycle racer George Fogarty and Carl was also appointed MBE in the 1998 New Year Honours for his motorcycling achievements.
Known as ‘Foggy’, Carl shot to fame in 2014 when he appeared on I'm A Celebrity and ended up winning against the likes of Jake Quickenden and Gemma Collins.
Speaking after winning the competition, Foggy said: "I just think it's all a dream. I think someone's playing a joke on me!"
Carl has also recently opened up about Claudia's appearance on the show, as he wrote on Instagram: "Good luck to my daughter @claudiafogarty who makes her long awaited appearance on tonight’s @loveisland."
Who is Carl Fogarty’s wife?
Carl Fogarty and his wife Michaela got married in 1991 and the pair have two children together; Claudia and her sister Danielle.
Danielle was engaged to X-Factor's Jake Quickenden but the pair split after seven months.
Carl Fogarty’s net worth
According to reports, Carl is worth around £39million thanks to his sporting successes.
During his incredible career, Carl wracked up 59 overall victories and four World Superbike Championships.
He earned most of his success while riding for Italian motorcycle-manufacturing company Ducati.
Read more:
- Inside Love Island star Claudia Fogarty's glamorous life including famous dad
- Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far
- How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?