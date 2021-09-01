Was Clickbait's Nick Brewer guilty and did he really cheat on Sophie?

1 September 2021, 16:11

Did Nick Brewer cheat on Sophie in Clickbait and did he really kill someone? Find out what happened at the end of the Netflix show...

We've only just got over the huge shock that was the end of Clickbait, with the final episodes containing twists that nobody saw coming.

The Netflix thriller series followed the aftermath of the kidnapping of family man Nick Brewer (played by Adrian Grenier), who appeared in an online video holding a sign reading "I abuse women. At five million views, I die."

Soon after that video is released, another one appears in which he holds another sign claiming he killed a woman.

Nick's wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and sister Pia (Zoe Kazan) protest his innocence, but soon learn that Nick may not have been the man he thought he was.

But was Nick guilty of murder? And did he really kill a woman? Here's what we found out at the end of the series...

**Major spoilers for Clickbait season one ahead**

Nick Brewer was innocent of the crimes detailed on the signs
Nick Brewer was innocent of the crimes detailed on the signs. Picture: Netflix

Was Nick Brewer really guilty?

In short, no. Nick Brewer was not guilty of the crimes detailed in the signs.

While Pia and Sophie did find out that Nick had seemingly been in relationships with women met online - and that he had persuaded one, Sarah (Taylor Ferguson), to take her own life - it was later revealed that someone catfished Nick, and was using his pictures to pose as him online.

Sarah's brother Simon (Daniel Henshall) kidnapped Nick to avenge his sister, but realised that Nick had been catfished after noticing a shoddy Photoshop job on a photo of him and his sister. He then allowed Nick to escape.

Nick realised it must have been his receptionist Dawn (Becca Lish) who had catfished him, as she was the only one who knew about Sophie's affair.

Therefore, it was Dawn who had catfished the women - and she had told Sarah to take her own life after an argument with her husband Ed (Wally Dunn).

After Nick confronted Dawn, Ed killed Nick to cover both of their backs.

Nick was catfished by one of his co-workers
Nick was catfished by one of his co-workers. Picture: Netflix

Did Nick cheat on Sophie?

This is slightly more hazy - Dawn first started catfishing as Nick after seeing messages from Mandy Harrison, who he met on a dating site, on his phone.

However, it appeared that Nick had had second thoughts about cheating on his wife, as he had stopped responding to the messages.

Pretending to be Nick, Dawn had started up the conversations again (she gained access using his password, which he told her on his first day).

Dawn then set up multiple accounts using Nick's pictures.

