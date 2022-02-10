Coleen Rooney tearfully says Wayne's cheating is 'unacceptable' in new documentary

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her husband Wayne’s affairs for the first time in a groundbreaking documentary.

Coleen Rooney and her husband Wayne have opened up about their marriage in a brand new documentary.

The Amazon Prime original - set to air tomorrow - is all about football star Wayne’s career and personal life.

And speaking out about the reports surrounding their relationship for the first time, wife Coleen has called his cheating ‘unacceptable’.

Wayne has been accused of being unfaithful multiple times over the years, with Coleen tearfully telling the camera: "I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him.

Coleen Rooney has spoken out on her marriage to Wayne. Picture: Instagram

“Life goes on and I’ve accepted, well not accepted, I’ve moved on, you’ve moved on and it’s…”

Asked if she’s accepted her husband’s cheating, she said: “No not the behaviour no, it’s not acceptable.

"Forgiveness is different, I’d say is different.

"I wouldn’t, it’s not acceptable that what he’s done but it’s happened and that was the stage of life we were in at the time but we’ve moved on.

"But it’s not something that, if it come up we’d talk about it like we’re talking about it now I haven’t got the anger that I did at the time."

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have four children together. Picture: Instagram

Coleen and Wayne have known each other since the age of 12 and have been dating since they left school at 16-years-old.

The pair wed in June 2008 and Coleen gave birth to their first child, Kai, in November 2009.

They now have four boys, after welcoming Klay, eight, Kit, six, and Cass, 4.

While Coleen admits that her four sons were part of the reason she decided to forgive her husband, she added they still love each other.

“I know people say, ‘Oh were they just staying together to keep the family unit together?’” she said.

Coleen Rooney said she has forgiven her husband. Picture: Instagram

“That was part of it but also we still love each other.”

Wayne explained that the couple have had to work hard on their marriage, adding: “When these things have happened, we’ve sat down and I’ve explained what’s happened and it’s not nice, it's not a nice thing to have to do," he said.

“It won’t happen again, I don’t want it to happen again and for us to get through it, it was tough.

“Tough days, tough weeks, tough months but I feel we’ve been through hard times and it does make you stronger as well.”

The documentary Rooney launches on Prime Video on Friday 11th February.