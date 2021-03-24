Come Dine With Me looking for contestants to take part in new series

Fancy being the next Jane? Picture: Channel 4

Fancy applying for Come Dine With Me? Producers of the Channel 4 show are on the hunt for new contestants...

If you've always harboured a secret wish to appear on Come Dine With Me (and who hasn't?), you can now apply for the new series online.

Channel 4 are looking for people who will be able to take part for a week, with successful candidates hosting one dinner party, and attending those of their guests.

Come Dine With Me started in 2005. Picture: Channel 4

The person who puts in the best evening, as voted for by their fellow contestants, will win a £1,000 cash prize.

All you have to do is email cdwm@multistory.tv and say why you want to take part.

Come Dine With Me has provided some iconic British television. Picture: Channel 4

Come Dine With Me started on Channel 4 in 2005, and has proved a huge hit with viewers since its release.

The show has provided us with probably one of the most iconic reality TV scenes of all time - including contestant Peter's confrontation with rival Jane after she won.

He told her: "What a sad little life, Jane. Enjoy the money. I hope now you will spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum, because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on."

There have been a whopping 45 seasons of the show, with a number of spin-offs including Couples Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Come Dine With Me.

