When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?

By Naomi Bartram

A Confession is set to air on ITV next month - but who’s in the cast and what's it about? Here's everything you need to know...

As summer draws to a close, ‘A Confession’ marks the start of a drama-packed autumn on ITV this year.

The true crime series follows the real-life story of Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher who investigated the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan back in 2011.

As the enquiry leads Fulcher to various suspects, problems arise when the detective doesn’t follow police rules and it ends up costing him his job and reputation.

But when does the ITV drama start, who is starring and what is the real story behind the disappearance of Sian O’Callaghan?

A Confession follows the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan. Picture: ITV

When is A Confession on ITV?

A Confession will begin on Monday 2nd September at 9pm on ITV and it will run for six episodes.

Who’s in the cast?

Sherlock and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman has been cast as the main role of Steve Fulcher.

He will be joined by Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran who will be playing Sian O’Callaghan’s mother, Elaine, and Ian Puleston-Davies is her father, Mick O'Callaghan.

This Country’s Charlie Cooper will star as her boyfriend, Kevin Reape.

Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton stars as the other missing girl Becky’s mother, Karen Edwards.

Doc Martin’s Joe Absolom has been cast as suspect Christopher Halliwell, while Sian is played by Florence Howard.

A Confession stars Siobhan Finneran, Charlie Cooper and Ian Puleston-Davies. Picture: ITV

What is it about?

Set in Swindon, the series is based on true life events and details the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O’Callaghan.

It kicks off when Sian never arrives back at her boyfriend Kevin Reape’s house where she was due to stay after a night out clubbing with her friends in March 2011.

When she doesn’t respond to texts from her family, Kevin reports her missing to the police.

Senior Investigating Officer Steve Fulcher is called upon to lead his team who begin to track Sian’s last movements from CCTV footage and mobile phone records.

The investigation then becomes intertwined with another case involving Karen Edwards, a mother whose daughter Becky also disappeared years before.

Martin Freeman is playing Steve Fulcher and Joe Absolom has been cast as suspect Christopher Halliwell. Picture: ITV

Evidence soon leads to local taxi driver Christopher Halliwell who also appears to have a link to Karen’s daughter.

However, believing that Sian could still be alive, Fulcher breaks numerous police protocols when interviewing the suspect which leads to big consequences for the investigation.

Speaking about the true story behind the drama, writer Jeff Pope said: “I found this is a fascinating story to tell on a number of levels.

“On one hand it is a brilliant piece of detective work, but in order to find both girls Fulcher felt he had to deny Halliwell his rights as a suspect.

“It brings into question how we want our police to behave when someone goes missing. Should Fulcher have been praised as a courageous officer fighting for the life of a girl, or lose his career for riding rough shod over the law?”