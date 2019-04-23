Coronation Street viewers spot ‘bank holiday’ blunder

23 April 2019, 11:16

Ken Barlow eceived a postal letter from the council with a fine after dog Eccles fouled in public.

Coronation Street viewers spotted a bizarre blunder in last night's Bank Holiday Monday episode as Ken Barlow flew into a fit of rage.

The Weatherfield resident was left upset and angry after receiving a postal fine from the local council over dog Eccles' public fouling.

On their way to young Bertie's Christening, Ken revealed his anger after finding out that Beth was responsible for naming him to the council.

But Corrie fanatics noticed one flaw to the storyline as Ken brandished an envelope as he met daughter Tracy Barlow on the cobbles.

Ken received the letter through the Royal Mail postal service, despite it being a Bank Holiday - when posties get the day off.

Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine
Ken Barlow was furious after receiving the dog fouling fine. Picture: ITV / Coronation Street

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street viewers flocked to social media to comment on the blunder, with one writing: "Ken Barlow is the only person in the UK to get post on a Bank Holiday and it's a fine, what are the chances."

Another put: "Postman posts letters on a Bank Holiday in Corrie."

A third questioned: "How's Ken getting post on bank holiday Monday?!"

READ MORE: Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

