Coronation Street star Alan Halsall ‘hits out’ at ex Lucy-Jo Hudson over comment about his daughter

Alan Halsall has hit out at his ex Lucy-Jo Hudson. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall has appeared to make a remark in response to Lucy-Jo Hudson's boyfriend.

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has seemingly taken a swipe at his ex wife Lucy-Jo Hudson's new boyfriend.

Actress Lucy, 36, gave birth to her son with Lewis Devine last week, and the new dad took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend and the six-year-old daughter she shares with ex Alan.

As part of a social media post, Lewis wrote: “Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister, just like I knew she would!”

Seemingly responding to this, furious Alan, 37, who plays Tyronne Dobbs, hit out on his Instagram story.

In a post seen by The Sun, he said: “You’re welcome to keep the lying cheating one & call her your own! But not my daughter.”

Alan is yet to reveal who he was talking about in the now-deleted message, but Heart.co.uk has reached out to his reps, and Lucy-Jo’s for comment.

Lucy-Jo announced the birth of her son, Lewis, last week, telling her Instagram followers: "We are so in love with our baby boy!!!

“Our family is now complete. Love you @LewisDevine".

Lucy and Lewis started dating in 2018 after they met on the set of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2017.

Back in August, the Corrie star revealed she was pregnant, sharing a pic of the baby scan.

This comes after Alan and Lucy-Jo called time on their marriage almost nine years after tying the knot.

The pair first met on the set of Coronation Street back in 2002, when Lucy joined the cast as Katy Harris.

Two years later, the lovebirds confirmed they were dating and went on to tie the knot in 2009.

Since announcing their split, the two have been co-parenting their daughter, with Alan now in a relationship with 25-year-old co-star Tisha Merry.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex, Lucy-Jo previously told OK! magazine: "Co-parenting has its challenges and it can be difficult with everyone's schedules but you make it work for the child involved.

"I'm happy Sienna has a good male and female role model on my side and with Alan and his girlfriend.

"She has more people to love her, and as long as Sienna's happy, that’s all that matters to me.”

