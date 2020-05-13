Coronation Street’s Alex Bain, 18, hits back after cruel trolls criticise his parenting

Alex Bain has hit back at cruel trolls. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Corrie actor and first time dad Alex Bain was cruelly branded a 'bad parent' on social media.

Coronation Street star Alex Bain went on a furious rant this week after he was criticised over his parenting.

The actor, who plays Simon Barlow in Corrie, welcomed his first daughter Lydia-Rose last year when his then girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth at the age of 17.

And after cruel trolls seemingly hit out at the 18-year-old, he snapped back on social media, before swiftly deleting his angry comments.

In an Instagram post seen by The Sun, the young star said: "Anyone don't like me and the way I've raised my daughter then they can pop up and DM me and we can talk about it honestly had enough.”

Alex Bain has played Simon Barlow on Corrie for 12 years. Picture: ITV

After telling his followers he had been accused of being a ‘bad dad’ by some followers, Alex added: "Try being a single dad in the working industry…

Read More: EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale given green light to return to filming

“Ya'll don't now what sort of stuff I've been through this year!"

This comes after Alex revealed he has a new girlfriend in a series of loved-up snaps.

The actor reportedly met 17-year-old dancer Mollie through his second job as a choreographer last December.

Over Christmas, Mollie posted a tribute to Alex, telling him: “I’m so grateful to have you in my life I miss you so much when you’re not with me I love you so much.”

Read More: Coronation Street star Colson Smith reveals incredible lockdown transformation

The Corrie actor replied: “I love you so much! I’m so glad you’re mine! I’ve never been happier!”

Alex split from his baby's mother Levi last May, five months she gave birth to their daughter in December 2018.

While the pair were initially thought to have split in the summer of that year, Alex denied rumours when Levi posted her 12-week scan on social media.

He said at the time: “I’m still with my girlfriend, and can’t wait to have my own little family!”

Alex joined Coronation Street as Peter Barlow’s son twelve years ago in 2008.

Now Read: Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals she was 'knocked out cold' during on screen blunder