Coronation Street fans spot 'secret room' in the Rovers Return

21 August 2018, 11:36

By Emma Gritt

New Rovers Return landlords Jenny and Johnny revealed a secret room at the back of the pub on last night's episode.

Coronation Street fans are convinced that there is a secret room complete with PIANO in the Rovers Return.

Last night, eagle-eyed viewers were gobsmacked when they saw new landlord Johnny Connor and his girlfriend Jenny Bradley prowl about the pub sharing their ideas for a makeover.

As Jenny reeled off her ideas for how to bring the iconic pub bang up to date, Johnny seems to enter a hidden snug at the back of the boozer - complete with huge stained glass window and piano.

One tweeted: “Where has the room beside the bar with the piano in it suddenly popped up from @itvcorrie #Corrie?”

Read more: Emmerdale producer drops huge hint Rebecca White is still alive

Jenny and Johnny are the new landlords of the Rovers Return (Image: ITV) 

Fans were surprised to see a stained glass window and piano at the back of the pub (Image: ITV)

Another asked: “Where did the random window come from at the back of pub above the piano???”

There might be more surprises ahead for the Weatherfield pub’s locals.

A new storyline is predicted to show it getting a trendy gastropub makeover - and hotpot WON’T be on the menu.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Emmerdale 1

Emmerdale viewers impressed as Rhona and Marlon communicate in makaton sign language
Chloe Ayling cbb

Chloe Ayling: who is the model, when was she kidnapped and does she have children?
Rodrigo Alves image 1

Rodrigo Alves: who is the Human Ken Doll in Celebrity Big Brother, what surgery has he had and what did he look like before?
Ryan Thomas family

Ryan Thomas: inside the Celebrity Big Brother contestant's famous family, including twin brothers Adam and Scott
Katie Piper Strictly

Katie Piper fears her burn injuries will affect Strictly Come Dancing routines