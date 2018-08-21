Coronation Street fans spot 'secret room' in the Rovers Return

By Emma Gritt

New Rovers Return landlords Jenny and Johnny revealed a secret room at the back of the pub on last night's episode.

Coronation Street fans are convinced that there is a secret room complete with PIANO in the Rovers Return.

Last night, eagle-eyed viewers were gobsmacked when they saw new landlord Johnny Connor and his girlfriend Jenny Bradley prowl about the pub sharing their ideas for a makeover.

As Jenny reeled off her ideas for how to bring the iconic pub bang up to date, Johnny seems to enter a hidden snug at the back of the boozer - complete with huge stained glass window and piano.

One tweeted: “Where has the room beside the bar with the piano in it suddenly popped up from @itvcorrie #Corrie?”

Jenny and Johnny are the new landlords of the Rovers Return (Image: ITV)

Fans were surprised to see a stained glass window and piano at the back of the pub (Image: ITV)

Another asked: “Where did the random window come from at the back of pub above the piano???”

There might be more surprises ahead for the Weatherfield pub’s locals.

Where did the random window come from at the back of pub above the piano??? #CoronationStreet — michael boniface (@michaelbonifac) August 20, 2018

A new storyline is predicted to show it getting a trendy gastropub makeover - and hotpot WON’T be on the menu.