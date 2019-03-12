Coronation Street: resident KILLED after Underworld Factor COLLAPSES

The Underworld Factory collapses after a mystery culprit tampered with the roof. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street spoilers: it's a dramatic week in the cobbles as one person is killed when the roof of the Underworld collapses

A massive week in Corrie episodes will see Carla's world turned upside down and one resident killed off as The Underworld roof collapses - after being tampered with by a mystery culprit.

It all starts when Carla admits to Peter that she still loves him and begs him not to leave - and also reveals to Nick that her plans to outsource the factory stem from the fact she's in financial trouble, and cannot afford the roof repairs that are needed to keep the building open.

Who will get out alive? Picture: ITV

And it all goes from bad to worse when she returns to the street to see the Underworld in a state of collapse and her staff trapped under the fallen roof.

Survivors are pulled from the debris - but it's unclear whether it's Carla to blame, or someone else...

Is Carla to blame for the collapse of The Underworld? Picture: ITV

Other potential suspects:

Robert Preston

Could Robert be responsible? Picture: ITV

Robert has made no attempt to hide the fact that he's out to get Carla after she interfered in his relationship with Michelle.

Could this be an act of revenge?

Peter Barlow

Is Peter trying to get revenge on Carla for rejecting him? Picture: ITV

Peter set off in a cloud of resentment earlier when he was blamed for saddling Carla with Nick as a partner.

Has he lost control like the old Peter?

Nick Tilsley

Could Nick be committing insurance fraud? Picture: ITV

Nick has made it clear he’d be better off if the business went up in smoke. Could this be an insurance job?

Gary Windass

Gary was responsible for the roof repairs - does the blame lie at his door? Picture: ITV

Gary was responsible for the roof repairs, meaning he could face blame for a faulty job.

Seb Franklin

Is Seb set on revenge? Picture: ITV

Seb and Gary's feud still shows no signs of letting up after Seb made a pass at Gary's girlfriend Sarah - and their subsequent fallout saw Seb lose his job. Could he have tampered with Gary's roof repairs for revenge?