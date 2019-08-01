Coronation Street fans FUMING as tragic Deirdre Barlow's memory is 'tarnished'

By Naomi Bartram

Deirdre was part of Coronation Street for over 30 years before actress Anne Kirkbride died in 2014.

Coronation Street fans are outraged after the late Deirdre Barlow was mocked in last night's episode.

It all started when Ken Barlow's new girlfriend Claudia Colby moved into the family home and encouraged him to de-clutter.

But things took a nasty when she began mocking his late wife, Deirdre who died in July 2015.

Pulling out an old box of her glasses, she said he had to be "ruthless" in throwing his treasured possessions away.

When Ken insisted he wanted to keep them, Claudia replied: "Old specs? How can they bring joy?

Before adding: "I can't believe these were ever on trend."

Tracey was fuming at Claudia. Picture: ITV

But as Claudia continued to make fun of Deirdre's glasses, Tracy caught her out and went on an almighty rant.

"What the hell do you think you're doing?,” she screamed.

"I came round for my car key, I left it when I came round last night and I find you making fun of my mother's memory."

She then said to Ken: "God your standards have dropped."

And it looks like fans were just as angry with Claudia for mocking the Corrie legend, as one fumed on Twitter: “How DARE you make fun of our Deirdre's glasses!!!"

“Claudia trying to chuck out Deirdre's glasses. Sacrilege," another said.

While a third added: “Deirdre would be very proud of Tracyluv. #Corrie"

Corrie fans were left devastated when Deirdre died on the show back in 2015 just before her 60th birthday.

The actress who played her, Anne Kirkbride tragically passed away after a battle with breast cancer.

In his 2018 autobiography, her former co-star Bill Roach revealed her final moments in hospital.

“I had been at her bedside that night, Monday, January 19, 2015, along with others close to her,” he said.

“Annie was frail, but she looked so beautiful – the weight loss had revealed her exquisite bone structure. All I could see was her beauty. She was unconscious, sedated with morphine, but she had a glow that seemed to come from within.”

He continued: “I held her hand. I felt a tremor and hoped that was a sign she knew I was with her. I thanked her for everything. ‘Goodbye, Annie,’ I said. ‘You know you’re going to a beautiful place.’

“She was going back home to the spiritual realm and I felt she would be so happy when she got there. And that gave me a great sense of peace.”