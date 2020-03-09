Coronation Street Geoff and Yasmeen spoilers: Abuse storyline set to end as Alya Nazir finally uncovers the truth?

Geoff has been tormenting Yasmeen on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street resident Yasmeen Nazir has been controlled by husband Geoff Metcalfe for almost a year - but will she finally escape his clutches?

Coronation Street’s Geoff Metcalfe and Yasmeen Nazir have been part of a coercive control storyline over the past year.

But it looks as though Yasmeen will finally escape from evil Geoff’s clutches after Alya Nazir reports him to the police. Here’s everything we know…

How will the Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline end on Coronation Street?

It’s been revealed that Coronation Street's Alya Nazir will report evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) to the police next week.

Things start to unravel for Geoff when Alya (Sair Khan) learns that her grandmother Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been upset at home.

She later discovers Geoff is the one who has been the one anonymously leaving bad online reviews about her work at Speed Daal.

But it’s seemingly the last straw for Alya when Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) then reveals that Geoff cruelly trapped Yasmeen in his magic box last month.

In new spoiler pictures from ITV, Alya can be seen frantically trying to pack Yasmeen’s stuff to get her out of the house.

Another snap sees Yasmeen is putting up a fight as she tries to grab the bag away from her granddaughter.

While more photos show Alya giving a statement at the police station, supported by Toyah.

Alya tries to make Yasmeen leave on Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Yasmeen speaks to the police about Geoff. Picture: ITV

But as Geoff finds out that Alya is on to him, he asks her to sell her shares of the business back to him and her grandmother, before telling Yasmeen that they should sell up and move abroad.

Meanwhile, over the past few months, Geoff has been seen throwing out Yasmeen’s old clothes, banishing her from work and forcing her to clean the house.

ITV viewers were horrified last week when Geoff killed Yasmeen’s beloved pet chicken Charlotte Bronte, then made her eat it for dinner that night.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV.

