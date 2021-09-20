Inside Coronation Street star Graeme Hawley’s marriage to ex-Emmerdale actress Elianne Byrne

Graeme Hawley and has been married to Elianne Byrne since 2008. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Who is Stephen and Corrie actor Graeme Hawley married to? Here's what we know...

We love a real-life soap romance, and fans of Coronation Street might not know that Graeme Hawley is actually married to actress Elianne Byrne.

Elianne is best known for appearing in Emmerdale as various different roles between 1998 and 2017 as three characters including a nurse, Chrissy Roberts and Stephanie Ray.

She has been married to Graeme - who played serial killer John Stape in Corrie - since 2008 and now have two children together; Audrey, 12, and Henry, 10.

Graeme Hawley and his wife Elianne Byrne. Picture: Getty Images

Graeme is currently starring in ITV drama Stephen which follows the racially motivated murder of Stephen Lawrence.

On Corrie, Graeme’s character John was part of some huge storylines in the soap from 1998-2011, including his affair with school pupil Rosie Webster.

After hiding Colin Fishwick's body, he then murdered Charlotte Hoyle when she tried to blackmail him.

He went on to smother Colin's mother to death but his reign of terror came to an end when he was killed off in 2011 in a fatal car crash.

Unsurprisingly, Graeme was nominated for Villain of the Year at the Soap Awards in 2009 and 2011.

Graeme Hawley played John Stapes in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

Since leaving Corrie, Graeme has gone on to star in many TV shows such as Casualty, Doctors and Benidorm.

He also played police officer Martin Crowe in Emmerdale and previously starred in TV series Love & Marriage.

Other credits include playing Niall Devline in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders and appearing as Graham in ITV's Finding Alice.

As for Elianne, she has previously appeared on TV shows Where The Heart Is and The Royal.

Just like her husband, Elianne appeared in Coronation Street, as well as starring at the York Theatre Royal in The Railway Children.