Hollyoaks actor Will Mellor joins Coronation Street as evil drug lord Harvey

Will Mellor has joined the cast of Coronation Street. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Will Mellor has joined the cast of Coronation Street as a new villain who destroys Simon Barlow.

Coronation Street fans will get to meet a brand new villain over the next few weeks as Will Mellor has joined the cast.

The former Hollyoaks star will step into the role of a drug lord called Harvey who lures Simon Barlow into his gang.

Viewers have watched teenager Simon (Alex Bain) become involved in drug deliveries over the past few weeks so he can make some money for his mum Leanne (Jane Danson).

After being lured into this dark world by Jacob (Jack James Ryan), Simon will be introduced to his ‘boss’ Harvey who takes over to pile on the pressure.

Will Mellor is playing evil villain Harvey in Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

Opening up about joining the cobbles, 44-year-old Will said: "Will said: “I’m honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it’s such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life.

Read More: Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders stars whose children are famous

“When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum’s dream for me to be in Corrie so I’m happy to finally be able to make it come true.

“It’s a Manchester institution and as a Manchester actor this is definitely a box ticked.

“Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played. It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.”

Producer Iain MacLeod added: “I am so excited to welcome Will into our world.

“He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible.

“He will have a massive impact on our characters’ lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly onto the screen.”

Will was born in Manchester and is best known for playing Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks from 19965-2004, as well as Gaz Wilkinson in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Jack Vincent in Casualty between 2001 and 2003.

More recently, he also played Steve Connolly in Broadchurch, DC Spike Tanner in No Offence and PC Rod Kennedy in Line of Duty.

Away from our screens, Will is married to dancer Michelle McSween after meeting her when they starred together in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999.

They married in 2007 and have two children together.

Now Read: How old is Kimberly Hart-Simpson and who did she play in Coronation Street?