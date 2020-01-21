Coronation Street fans horrified by 'sick' arson storyline as Gemma and quadruplets are trapped in fire

21 January 2020, 08:16 | Updated: 21 January 2020, 08:20

Corrie fans were shocked by the scenes which aired on Monday evening.

Things got very dramatic on Coronation Street last night when Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter's house was targeted by a criminal.

The couple’s lives were put in danger when someone started a fire by posting a burning rag through the letterbox while Gemma and her four babies were inside.

And viewers were horrified by the distressing scenes, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Omg what you doing to me!! Gemma wake up!! Evil! Setting a house on fire which houses 5 kids!! I want to cry!! #Corrie”

Another wrote: “Oh my god! Who's set No. 5 on fire? Hope Gemma and the quads come to no harm!”, while a third added the storyline was “sick”.

The latest instalment of Corrie saw exhausted new mum Gemma take a nap with her quadruplets - Bryn, Cleo, Carys and Aled - in the bedroom beside her.

Read More: Coronation Street Fiz and Tyrone storyline spoilers: What to expect this week as Evil nanny Jade is exposed

But in a terrifying twist, the letterbox downstairs then opened as flames were pushed inside their home.

As they spread in front of the stairs and smoke engulfed the living room, the three-month-old babies were seen spluttering.

Luckily, Chesney returned home just in time to see the blaze inside the front door and enlisted the help of Abi Franklin to help.

Read More: Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror

After the flames were put out with an extinguisher, Gemma could be seen running down the stairs to find Chesney shouting.

Gemma and the babies were rushed to hospital
Gemma and the babies were rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

She was later taken to hospital with her babies in an ambulance.

The story took another turn when the worried parents noticed that someone had scribbled ‘peado’ on their window.

Chesney later blamed Gemma's mum Bernie for the incident after she posed as a teenage boy online to trap paedophile Kel Hinchley.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Coronation Street's evil nanny Jade will finally be exposed

Coronation Street Fiz and Tyrone storyline spoilers: What to expect this week as Evil nanny Jade is exposed
Julia Goulding is taking a break from Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey actress Julia Goulding and why is she leaving Corrie?
Shona is leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror
Emmerdale fans noticed a voiceover 'fail'

Emmerdale viewers confused by awkward gaffe as voiceover announces wrong show
Katie looks noticeably slimmer after leaving her role on the soap

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn flaunts one stone weight loss since quitting soap

Trending on Heart

The Rock has opened up about his dad's death

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals he didn't get to say goodbye to his dad before tragic death

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £19.99 checked mini skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Caprice reportedly felt 'pushed too hard' by Hamish

Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret finished 'toxic' partnership with Hamish because he 'pushed her too hard'

Dancing On Ice 2020

Did you spot it?

Love Island distracted by Connagh Howard's bulge as he makes Sophie Piper breakfast
Keanu Taylor is returning to EastEnders

EastEnders’ Keanu Taylor’s return spoilers: What to look out for as shock death is teased