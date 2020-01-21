Coronation Street fans horrified by 'sick' arson storyline as Gemma and quadruplets are trapped in fire

Corrie fans were shocked by the scenes which aired on Monday evening.

Things got very dramatic on Coronation Street last night when Chesney Brown and Gemma Winter's house was targeted by a criminal.

The couple’s lives were put in danger when someone started a fire by posting a burning rag through the letterbox while Gemma and her four babies were inside.

And viewers were horrified by the distressing scenes, as one person wrote on Twitter: “Omg what you doing to me!! Gemma wake up!! Evil! Setting a house on fire which houses 5 kids!! I want to cry!! #Corrie”

Another wrote: “Oh my god! Who's set No. 5 on fire? Hope Gemma and the quads come to no harm!”, while a third added the storyline was “sick”.

Omg what you doing to me!! Gemma wake up!! Evil! Setting a house on fire which houses 5 kids!! I want to cry!! #Corrie — Yve (@LadyYve) January 20, 2020

Oh my god! Who's set No. 5 on fire? Hope Gemma and the quads come to no harm! 😥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Corrie — Corrie Art by Paul (@CorrieArt) January 20, 2020

The latest instalment of Corrie saw exhausted new mum Gemma take a nap with her quadruplets - Bryn, Cleo, Carys and Aled - in the bedroom beside her.

Read More: Coronation Street Fiz and Tyrone storyline spoilers: What to expect this week as Evil nanny Jade is exposed

But in a terrifying twist, the letterbox downstairs then opened as flames were pushed inside their home.

As they spread in front of the stairs and smoke engulfed the living room, the three-month-old babies were seen spluttering.

Luckily, Chesney returned home just in time to see the blaze inside the front door and enlisted the help of Abi Franklin to help.

Read More: Coronation Street's Shona Ramsey exit spoilers: Soap reveals twist after shooting horror

After the flames were put out with an extinguisher, Gemma could be seen running down the stairs to find Chesney shouting.

Gemma and the babies were rushed to hospital. Picture: ITV

She was later taken to hospital with her babies in an ambulance.

The story took another turn when the worried parents noticed that someone had scribbled ‘peado’ on their window.

Chesney later blamed Gemma's mum Bernie for the incident after she posed as a teenage boy online to trap paedophile Kel Hinchley.