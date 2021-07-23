Inside Coronation Street star Gareth Pierce's family life

Gareth Pierce has a daughter. Picture: Instagram

Does Gareth Pierce have a wife? Here’s everything you need to know about the Todd Grimshaw actor…

Todd Grimshaw returned to Coronation Street last year after three years away from the cobbles.

This time around, Gareth Pierce is playing the character after Bruno Langley was fired back in 2017.

So, who is Gareth Pierce and is he married? Find out more about the star’s family life…

Todd Grimshaw is now played by Gareth Pierce. Picture: ITV

Who is Gareth Pierce’s wife?

Welsh actor Gareth Pierce is married to Amy Lee Pierce and the pair tied the knot back in April 2014.

The pair live in Manchester and have one daughter together, who is five-years-old.

Gareth often shares photos of his little family, but doesn’t show the face of his little girl.

Recently, Gareth shared a sweet string of photos of his family as they enjoyed a summer break to Wales.

In the snaps, his daughter can be seen in the sea, while he also photographed his wife basking in the beautiful sunshine.

“Home home for a bit,” he simply captioned the photos.

One follower replied: “Ah lush photos! Have a lovely time all of you 😊”, while a second added: “Looks class pal. Hope you and the family enjoyed 👍😎.”

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Gareth is best known for playing Gavin Moss in The Archers.

He has also had roles in Ordinary Lies, Mr Selfridge, Hinterland and Hollyoaks.

Gareth is also a musician and has played in the band Hafaliadau = Equations since 2008.

Despite his character’s recent devious behaviour, Gareth thinks Todd is ‘redeemable’, telling This Morning: "I think if you're playing a character, especially for a length of time, it's no good really seeing them as a baddie.

"I think you have to be able to get on the inside and view them with some compassion.

"So I think for me with Todd, there's a sadness at what he lost when he left last time, and actually I think it's his determination to get back with Billy and also to that co-parenting role with Summer that's driving a lot of his perhaps uglier behaviour."