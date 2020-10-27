Jack P Shepherd’s girlfriend defends Coronation Street star after parenting claims

Jack P Shepherd's girlfriend Hanni has defended him. Picture: Instagram

Jack P Shepherd's girlfriend has hit back after she was targeted by a troll on Instagram.

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has been defended by his girlfriend after he was accused of having ‘nothing to do with his son’.

Hanni Treweek spoke out on Instagram after a follower claimed her boyfriend - who plays David Platt in the soap - ignores his children.

Jack shares Nyla, 11, and Reuben, 7, with ex girlfriend Lauren Shippey, while he is also dad to Greyson, 10, with Sammy Milewski after a one night stand.

And Hanni has now spoken out about her boyfriend after she was questioned on Jack’s relationship with his son during an Instagram Q+A.

Jack P Shepherd has been defended by his girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

One follower asked accused him of having 'nothing to do with his son Greyson'.

Hanni - who has been with Jack since 2017 - hit back: “I get trolled by people like you on a daily basis.

“I wasn’t in Jack’s life when that happened. What I can comment on is that he was 21, a young man himself in the public eye with a lot to learn.”

She continued: “Everyone has a past, it’s important not to judge a book by its cover.

Jack and Lauren were together for 15 years. Picture: PA Images

“You might think you know the facts but you don’t. The world is already at an uncertain stage and it’s not going to get any better any time soon with trolls such as yourself.

“If you thought I wasn’t going to respond, you were wrong. Have a lovely evening.”

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Jack's rep for comment.

Jack was with his ex Lauren for 15 years from 2002 to 2017 after getting together when they were just 14.

A spokesperson for Jack told The Sun at the time: “Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children.”

But Lauren, 32, has since criticised Jack for discussing his 'blended family' in a recent interview.

Speaking about introducing Hanni to his children, Jack told OK! magazine: “You don’t want to introduce a new partner to small children too soon.

"I was a bit apprehensive at first because I hadn’t introduced them to a girlfriend before. I was worried Hanni would end up like a Disney villain and would be seen as a horrible stepmum.

"I wasn’t sure how it was going to go down but Nyla took to Hanni immediately – they both love fashion and make-up. Reuben liked her straight away too and they quickly started asking if Hanni would be there when I picked them up."

