Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd shows off results of hair transplant after fearing baldness would jeopardise his career

Corrie's Jack P Shepherd has said he ‘feared for his mental health’ before undergoing the cosmetic procedure.

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd underwent a hair transplant earlier this year after admitting stress and depression made him go bald.

The 31-year-old, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, had more than 3,000 hairs implanted into the front of his scalp by surgeon Asim Shahmalak at Crown Clinic in Manchester.

And now actor Jack has revealed the amazing results of the transplant, confessing he can grow the ‘Elvis quiff’ he’s always wanted.

Showing off his new barnett in a string of photos, the difference in the star’s hairline is clear to see following the gruelling procedure.

Jack's hairline has been transformed. Picture: Crown Clinic

Speaking about why he decided to take action, Jack admitted he was concerned about his deteriorating mental health.

Read More: Coronation Street fans spot Sophie 'blunder' as Brooke Vincent accidentally flashes baby bump

He said: “I had been depressed about my hair loss throughout my 20s and I knew I needed to get it sorted out to protect my mental health.”

Jack also revealed he was worried he would be unable to continue working if he lost all his hair, continuing: “As an actor, my hair and my looks are crucial to my success and if I go bald then I am not going to be considered for younger roles as I get older.

“I know a lot of actors have similar concerns to me and are desperate to cover up their baldness.”

Read More: Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh annoyed by Ryan Thomas' baby gender lie

He added: “We need surgical help not because we are particularly vain but to protect our livelihoods as actors.”

The difference in Jack's hairline is clear to see. Picture: Crown Clinic

The ITV actor went on to say his “body confidence has soared” since getting a new hairdo and he’s still hoping to see the results improve over the next three months.

Jack - who has played David for almost 20 years - had a long-haired FUE (follicular unit extraction) procedure similar to celebrities such as Wayne Rooney and Calum Best.

Follicles were removed individually from the back of his scalp and then replanted by Dr Shahmalak in the balding areas around the front of his hairline.

Jack previously blamed losing his hair to stress and insomnia, explaining: “I remember seeing myself on screen and thinking: ‘Oh my God, it is really falling out.’”

Jack underwent the transplant nine months ago. Picture: Crown Clinic

Having worked as an actor since he was very young, Jack also says his hectic career may have played a part.

Earlier this year he said: “I have been working around adults since I was ten. So I have always felt really old - like I was about 80!

“I would not say that I was vain, but I just want to be able to do what I want with my hair.”