Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd reveals holiday terror as tourists 'POISONED' in tropical resort

28 June 2019, 11:52

The Coronation Street star enjoyed a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek on the Caribbean island earlier this month.
The Coronation Street star enjoyed a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek on the Caribbean island earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

The soap star, 31, says a series of mystery deaths were reported during his romantic break with girlfriend Hanni in the Caribbean

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has spoken out about a horrifying ordeal that saw his fellow holidaymakers in the Dominican Republic die in unexplained circumstances.

The soap star, 31, was on a romantic getaway with girlfriend Hanni Treweek when a series of mystery deaths were reported nearby.

Jack, who plays David Platt in the long-running show, told The Sun of his terror and revealed that the trip was "nice" until "quite a few people" lost their lives.

He said: “I went to the Caribbean, to the Dominican Republic, it was really nice but while we were over there quite a few people died."

Reports claim a fatal "poison" that may have been lurking in some of the alcoholic drinks was responsible for the deaths.

He continued: "There were a lot of people whose drinks were all poisoned from minibars – a few British, and they died.”

Luckily for Jack and Hanni, the outbreak did not hit the luxury resort they were staying at.

However, he did admit the terrifying experience had felt "a bit hairy" at times.

The FBI have allegedly launched an investigation into the ordeal, which saw 12 US tourists die while visiting the popular Caribbean destination.

Former FBI deputy assistant director Danny Coulson addressed the string of unexplained deaths and told Fox News: “It doesn’t make much sense.

“This thing doesn’t pass the smell test. These people didn’t have simultaneous heart attacks."

The country's tourism minister Francisco Javier Garcia has spoken out against the claims, insisting the Dominican Republic is still safe to visit and that nothing untoward occurred.

He said: “We want the truth to prevail. There is nothing to hide here.”

