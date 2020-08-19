Who is leaving Coronation Street this year?

Some Coronation Street favourites are leaving. Picture: ITV

Which characters are leaving Corrie in 2020 and who has already gone?

Coronation Street is finally back up and running after it was forced to halt production in March due to the pandemic.

But as we sit back and watch some of the biggest storylines of the year unfold in front of us, some of the biggest characters will be making their dramatic exits in 2020.

So, who is leaving Weatherfield this year? And which actors have quit the soap? Find out everything…

Who is leaving Coronation Street this year?

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew)

Evil Geoff Metcalfe has been making wife Yasmeen’s life unbearable for over a year now.

But now show boss Iain Mcleod has confirmed he will finally get his comeuppance for all the hurt he has caused in Weatherfield.

It has also been revealed the character - played by Ian Bartholomew - will not get away with his crimes so he’ll either end up in prison, or dead.

There’s no confirmation on exactly when he will leave, but it is likely his exit has been delayed because of lockdown earlier this year.

Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street last year. Picture: ITV

Who has already left Coronation Street this year?

Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard)

Beverley Callard quit her role as Beverley Callard last November to pursue other projects but unfortunately, she didn’t get an exit scene aired on-screen.

The character was set to leave in an explosive final storyline over the summer, but due to the set being shutdown in March, Beverley’s final scenes were delayed.

And with the star now too busy to film, her exit has instead occurred off screen.

Jade Rowan's Coronation Street exit was aired earlier this year. Picture: ITV

Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall)

Jade Rowan left the Cobbles after one final showdown with Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine).

But after it was clear she was no longer welcome in sister Hope’s (Isabella Flanagan) life, she left for good.

Paula Martin (Stirling Gallacher)

Paula said goodbye to Weatherfield earlier this year after actress Stirling Gallacher bagged a role on medical drama Casualty.

She first joined Corrie back in 2018 and has since been the centre of some serious drama, including her romance with Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) and one night stand with Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford).

Bethany Platt said her tearful goodbye to Coronation Street in March. Picture: ITV

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Actress Lucy Fallon left her role last year in a bid to try something new.

Her character’s Bethany Platt's final scenes were aired in March as she left the Street for a new job in London.

After deciding to leave boyfriend Daniel Osbourne in Weatherfield to come to terms with the death of his wife Sinead Tinker, she said a tearful goodbye to friends and family.

