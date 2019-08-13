Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson reveals she's pregnant with new boyfriend a year after Alan Halsall split

Lucy-Jo is expecting her second baby. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared "the best news" that she's pregnant with her second child.

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson as she’s announced she’s pregnant with new boyfriend Lewis Devine.

The 36-year-old - who plays Katy Harris in the ITV soap - is already mum to a daughter Sienna, five, who she shares with ex and fellow Corrie star Alan Halsall.

Sharing the news with her followers, Lucy-Joe posted a photo of her scan, revealing she’s ‘excited to extend her family’.

She wrote: "This has been so hard to keep quiet but today was the day @lewisdevine and I got to tell Sienna the best news!!!

“We are 13 weeks pregnant and so very excited to extend our little family.... Sienna is so excited to be a big sister.... and Lew is ecstatic to become a daddy for the first time and I am so happy to be having another gorgeous baby! No other feeling like it xxx.”

And fans have been quick to reply, as one wrote: “Awww, Congratulations♥️💙 So pleased for you.xxx”

Another said: “Fab news!! Big congratulations to u both 😘😘 👶 xx,” while former co-star Michelle Keegan also added: “Awww congratulations darling ❤️❤️”.

This comes after the actress - who also starred in Hollyoaks last year - split from fellow Corrie star Alan, 37, who plays Tryone Dobbs, in 2018.

The pair met on the set of the soap in 2002 and went on to strike up a romance two years later.

After marrying in 2009, they went on to have their daughter in 2013, split in 2016 but then got back together just months later.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and they split once again in 2018.

While Lucy-Jo met current boyfriend Lewis in panto, Alan is now dating another Corrie star, Tisha Merry.

And the couple just celebrated Alan’s birthday by taking his daughter Sienna on holiday.

Finding it hard being parted from her little girl, Lucy-Jo recently penned on Instagram: "My last day with Sienna before she goes on holiday with her daddy.

"What a gorgeous day we’ve had @lewisdevine so thankful to have these two in my life ... gonna miss you so much baby girl.... it never gets any easier.

"But I know you’ll have an amazing time! I’m already counting down the hours."